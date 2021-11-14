BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Putin: Russia has ‘nothing to do’ with Belarus-Poland crisis

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday (Nov 13) denied claims Moscow is helping to orchestrate a crisis that has left hundreds of migrants from the Middle East trapped on the Belarus-Poland border.

By AFP

Sunday 14 November 2021, 11:43AM

Migrants, mainly Kurds from the Middle East, have been stuck for days on the Belarus-Poland border in near-freezing temperatures. Photo: AFP.

Migrants, mainly Kurds from the Middle East, have been stuck for days on the Belarus-Poland border in near-freezing temperatures. Photo: AFP.

Blaming Western policies in the Middle East for the crisis, Putin hit back at claims from Poland and others that Russia is working with Belarus to send migrants to the border of the European Union.

“I want everyone to know. We have nothing to do with it,” he said in an interview with state television broadcast yesterday.

Putin said European leaders needed to talk to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to resolve the crisis and that “as I understand it” German Chancellor Angela Merkel was ready to do so.

“We should not forget where these crises associated with migrants came from... Western countries themselves, including European countries,” he said.

The migrants, mainly Kurds, have been stuck for days in a no-man’s land on the border in near-freezing temperatures, setting up a tent camp and burning wood to keep warm.

Belarus says there are about 2,000 people in the camp, including pregnant women and children. Poland says there are between 3,000 to 4,000 migrants on the border, with more arriving every day.

Tents, heaters brought to camp

There is growing concern for their plight as temperatures continue to fall, with Poland refusing to allow them to cross and accusing Belarus of preventing them from leaving the area.

Belarusian authorities said yesterday they were delivering aid including tents and heaters to the migrant camp - a move that could make it a semi-permanent presence on the borders of the EU.

State news agency Belta reported that government bodies were erecting tents at the camp and that a generator had been delivered.

“The Belarusian side is doing everything to provide them with what they need. Water, firewood and humanitarian aid have been delivered,” Igor Butkevich, the deputy head of the state border committee, told Belta.

Migrants have been trying to cross the border for months, but the crisis came to a head when hundreds made a concerted effort on Monday and were pushed back by Polish border guards.

Sporadic attempts to cross have continued, and Polish police said yesterday that the body of a young Syrian man had been found in a forest close to the border.

Police said the cause of death could not be immediately determined and that a group of around 100 migrants had attempted to cross the border during the night in the area.

PaintFX

The death brings to 11 the number of migrants found dead on both sides since the crisis began in the summer, according to aid groups.

European leaders have accused Lukashenko, who has ruled ex-Soviet Belarus for nearly 30 years, of luring the migrants to his country to send across the border in revenge for sanctions imposed over a bloody crackdown on his opponents.

The EU is expected next week to widen the penalties to include new sanctions for “human trafficking”.

EU set for new sanctions

European Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas said in an interview in yesterday’s edition of French newspaper Le Figaro that the sanctions would be “approved and applied”.

He said they would apply among others to Belarusian state airline Belavia, which has been accused of ferrying groups of migrants from Turkey and elsewhere to Minsk.

The EU said Friday it was having some success in efforts to stem the flow of migrants to Belarus, after Ankara banned Iraqis, Syrians and Yemenis from flying to the country from Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s top foreign policy adviser told AFP yesterday that Turkey was also not to blame.

“Travellers are going to Belarus and from there to Lithuania, Poland and other EU countries. Blaming Turkey for that, or Turkish Airlines, is simply so misguided, misplaced,” Ibrahim Kalin said.

Tensions remain high at the border, where thousands of troops have been deployed on both sides.

Belarus said Friday it would “respond harshly to any attacks” and held joint drills with Russian paratroopers near the border.

Russia, Lukashenko’s main ally, sent planes including strategic bombers to patrol over Belarus this week.

But Moscow’s support for Minsk is often cautious, and Putin in the interview said Lukashenko was acting entirely on his own when he threatened this week to cut off Russian gas transit through Belarus to Europe.

“Honestly speaking, it was the first I heard about it,” Putin said. “He never told me, did not even hint. Well, he can probably. But it would not be good.”

