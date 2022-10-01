British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fight back

Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fight back

RUSSIA: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (Sept 30) annexed four parts of Ukraine occupied by his army, staging a grand ceremony in Moscow as Kyiv vowed to battle on and pushed for expedited NATO membership.

RussianUkraine
By AFP

Saturday 1 October 2022, 09:52AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow-backed leaders in Ukraine celebrate after signing treaties annexing their regions. Photo: AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow-backed leaders in Ukraine celebrate after signing treaties annexing their regions. Photo: AFP

The event at the Kremlin ‒ a turning point in post-Soviet history ‒ came hours after shelling killed 30 people in Ukraine’s southern region of Zaporizhzhia in one of the worst attacks against civilians in months.

“I want to say this to the Kyiv regime and its masters in the West: People living in Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are becoming our citizens forever,” Putin said.

The packed hall erupted into chants of “Russia! Russia!” after the four leaders inked the deal. 

Washington announced “severe” new sanctions against Russian officials and the country’s defence industry, and said G7 allies support imposing “costs” on any nation that backs the annexation.

BIDEN SAYS PUTIN ‘STRUGGLING’

“We will negotiate with the new president,” Zelensky said.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg slammed the annexation as “illegal and illegitimate” but remained non-committal after Ukraine said it was applying to join the Western alliance.

Despite warnings from Putin prior to the annexation that he could use nuclear weapons to defend the captured territories, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv would “continue liberating our land and our people”.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Sullivan also said that while there is a “risk” of Putin using nuclear weapons, there is no indication that he would do so imminently. 

Bodies clothed in civilian wear were strewn across the ground after the attack and windows of cars blown out.

“The waitress gave it to me. And there was a bang. She got scared and left the cafe. A few minutes later, there was another explosion. Now she is on the floor,” he said.

LAND CORRIDOR

“I’m happy if they want to join Russia,” Natalya Bodner, a 37-year-old lawyer told AFP. “They have more hope than we do”.

Together, all five regions including Crimea, make up around 20% of Ukraine, whose forces in recent weeks have been clawing back territory.

Ukrainian forces were on the doorstep of Lyman in Donetsk, which Moscow’s forces pummelled for weeks to capture this summer.

The four regions’ Kremlin-installed leaders formally requested annexation after claiming residents backed the move in hastily organised referendums that were dismissed by Kyiv and the West as fraudulent.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two monkeypox cases confirmed in Phuket
Bang Neow Shrine joins Veg Fest street processions
Activists call for major anti-Prayut rally
Phuket has more than 6,000 taxis ready to serve tourists
Phuket Health Office: Follow COVID measures despite easing of measures
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Bolt driver challenges AoT rule on picking up tourists at Phuket airport || September 30
Layan Beach demolition begins
Court rules Prayut has not exceeded 8-year limit as PM
Body in suitcase might be missing Lao businesswoman
Masks rule to stay for public transport
AoT claims airport security as reason for ‘approved’ taxi drivers
High hopes for 1.5m Chinese tourists
Kremlin to annex more Ukraine territories at ceremony
Rain fails to dampen spirits at Veg Fest processions
Thailand to promote U.S. investment in EEC

 

Phuket community
AoT claims airport security as reason for ‘approved’ taxi drivers

Has the AoT now become a subdivision of the TAT?...(Read More)

Phuket has more than 6,000 taxis ready to serve tourists

As none of these vehicles are government run how are they 'public transport'? Anyone else ge...(Read More)

Bolt driver challenges AoT rule over picking up tourists at Phuket airport

Phuket Airport legally is a company as any other registered company. Claiming security concerns in ...(Read More)

Layan Beach demolition begins

@ Sam Thomson, time will teach us how sincere this demolition law wise is. Or it is not a rubber law...(Read More)

Bangla touts questioned over attack on American

Must be difficult for Phuket Officialdom, incl Governors, to talk themselve out of Phuket sex indust...(Read More)

Layan Beach demolition begins

The demolition has not taken place at every bar and restaurant along Layan Beach only from Tony'...(Read More)

Layan Beach demolition begins

@ tc12719, This is Phuket. Chance that corrupt Officials are found are very slim. Phuket has a refin...(Read More)

Bangla touts questioned over attack on American

@Capricornball, I understand that hidden "PingPong Show"establishments need touts. :-) J...(Read More)

Court rules Prayut has not exceeded 8-year limit as PM

I am not surprised by the 'ruling'. Sad is that Thailand has given away the chance to change...(Read More)

Layan Beach demolition begins

No it will not be a clean beach but covered in trash as no one is around to pick it up. Why are res...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket

 