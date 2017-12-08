The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Culture
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Purity, rebirth and eternity: The Lotus flower has deep symbolic meaning

Once I had a vivid dream about a beautifully lit mansion with a pool of white lotus flowers in front. I had the feeling that this place was somewhere in Thailand.

Sirinya Pakditawan

Saturday 9 December 2017, 03:00PM

The divine beauty of a perfectly formed lotus blossom has captured humanity’s imagination for eons.
The divine beauty of a perfectly formed lotus blossom has captured humanity’s imagination for eons.

I often dream of landscapes and particularly of those in Southeast Asia. I guess this is why I long to see all these amazing places in reality. I’ve often wondered about the meaning of the lotus flower and in the days following this most recent dream, I decided to do a bit of research about the lotus as a symbol.

First of all, I learned about the spiritual and religious meaning of the lotus flower in different cultures. In ancient Egypt, for instance, the lotus was a symbol of rebirth and hence it was commonly used for wall and tomb paintings. The lotus has the power to renew itself since it loses old blooms and adds new ones in a daily cycle.

The lotus is also hugely important symbol in both Hinduism and Buddhism. In Hinduism, the lotus flower stands for eternity, purity and peace. Hence, it is also the flower of the gods and Brahma, the ultimate creator of the world, arises from a lotus blossom.

In Buddhism the lotus flower has even more meanings, for example, it symbolizes self-awareness, love and the compassion of all beings and things, emptiness from desire, enlightenment, victory over attachment, overcoming suffering and spiritual development. Thus, the lotus also stands for patience, purity and mysticism.

You must certainly know the lotus position – a way of sitting during meditation. It is an important position in Buddhist meditation and also in yoga practices. The lotus position seeks to represent the deep spiritual meaning with the form of the human body – legs crossed and tucked in a way that makes the bent knees look like the petals of a lotus.

It is important that the soles of the feet are tucked away so that it is a respectful position to sit in when visiting a temple where exposing the bottom of your feet is considered rude.

In fact, there are lotus flowers and water lilies of different colours. Since I saw white lotus in my dream let me focus on the meaning of this particular colour: The white lotus symbolizes awakening, representing spiritual perfection and purity. Hence, it also stands for peace and a peaceful mind.

Bollywood

Well, how to interpret this dream now? Maybe I’m a person who is lucidly dreaming but the mansion and the lotus flowers surely symbolize a way to realise my longing and a path to awakening, in a worldly but also in a spiritual sense.

How about you? Have you ever dreamed of water lilies or other flowers?

Yours,

                Sirinya

 

Sirinya Pakditawan is a ‘luk kreung’, or half-Thai, born and raised in Hamburg, Germany. She enjoys writing about Thailand, with a focus on culture, art, history, tradition and on the people, as well as a mix of topics concerning Thai popular culture, travelogues and articles about Thai food.

To read the original story, and many more, be sure to check out Sirinya’s blog: sirinyas thailand.de

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Officials to propose Andaman Sea zone becomes Unesco World Heritage Site

Thailand already has many UNESCO World Heritage sites. The Similan islands and the Tarutao National Park are just two, off the top of my head. Think...(Read More)

Officials to propose Andaman Sea zone becomes Unesco World Heritage Site

Hard to imagine Thailand being worthy of managing a UNESCO site. First they should address being one of the top 5 sources of ocean plastic pollution ...(Read More)

Wildlife officials to check Phuket beach over slow loris tout photos

So, “Iguanas are imported from abroad, they are not Thai wildlife, so they aren’t protected by Thai law." But then Mr Piyawat said you can re...(Read More)

Swiss tourist fined in Phuket for encroaching a National Park protected zone

In such case fine Foreigners double then a Thai. It doesn’t mean if Thais ignore the rules and laws foreigners are also allowed to do so. For sample...(Read More)

Heavy rain across Phuket overnight causes widespread flooding

Well, many place got a cleaning and refreshment washing up. What is there to monitor every time, ordered by Government? As long there is no water ...(Read More)

Downed poles leave Phuket residents powerless, causes traffic delays

I don't understand why they between Karon and Patong not put all this cables underground. Space enough, no housing areas, no land requiring needed...(Read More)

Deputy PM to be asked to explain his ‘bling’, says anti-graft body chief

The assets declaration lists of this general is quite a eye opener (published in BangkokPost). Hard to understand how a army man in a third world cou...(Read More)

Wildlife officials to check Phuket beach over slow loris tout photos

Do the thai laws allow to import Iguanas but than not protect them against exploitation?...(Read More)

Wildlife officials to check Phuket beach over slow loris tout photos

A be on the Karon Police Station about 20 times whit picture of this people ,But this Lasy Police Station never have time. They have time in the Morni...(Read More)

Downed poles leave Phuket residents powerless, causes traffic delays

They've been digging ditches at the side of the main road for weeks which probably loosened the power poles - the holes are quite deep. Yawn!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.