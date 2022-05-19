Puripol completes sprint hat-trick at SEA Games

SEA GAMES: Thai teenage sensation Puripol Boonson won the men’s 100m title to complete a hat-trick of sprint crowns at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam yesterday (May 18).

BadmintonAthleticsFootballGolfTaekwondo

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 19 May 2022, 08:30AM

Thailand’s Puripol Boonson celebrates winning gold in the men’s 100m at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi yesterday (May 18). Photo: AFP

Joshua Robert Atkinson bagged his fourth gold when he helped Thailand claim the men’s 4x400m relay team title at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.

Puripol, 16, crossed the line in 10.44 seconds to comfortably beat teammate Soraoat Dapbang who clocked 10.56s, reports the Bangkok Post

Singapore’s Marc Brian Louis was third with a time of 10.56s.

It was Puripol’s third gold in Hanoi in his SEA Games debut, having won the 200m and 4x100m titles.

The Samut Prakan runner burst onto the scene at the National Games only in March when he swept the 100m and 200m gold medals by setting new records in both events.

He clocked 10.19s to break Thailand’s record of 10.23s set by Reanchai Sihawong at the 1998 Asian Games.

In the 200m in Si Sa Ket, Puripol crossed the line in 20.58s, breaking the national mark of 20.69s set by Reanchai at the 1999 SEA Games.

In the 200m in Hanoi, his winning time of 20.37s broke the SEA Games record and his own national mark.

In the men’s 4x400m relay, Thailand finished the race in 3:07.58 minutes, beating Vietnam (3:08.52) and Singapore (3:11.09).

Australian-Thai Joshua, 19, had won the 400m, 800m and mixed 4x400m relay titles at the Vietnam Games.

In the women’s 100m final, Kayla Richardson of the Philippines took gold in 11.60s, ahead of Singapore’s Veronica Shanti Pereira (11.62) and Thailand’s Supanich Poolkerd (11.66).

In the men’s high jump, Thailand’s Kobsit Sittichai won gold with a leap of 2.21 metres. Malaysians Nauraj Singh Randhawa got silver (2.18) and Mohamad Eizlan Dahalan took bronze (2.18).

In the women’s javelin throw, Jariya Wichaidit won silver with an attempt of 55.65 metres.

Vietnam’s Koang Lo Thi won gold (56.37) and Evalyn Palabrica of the Philippines took bronze (49.07).

In taekwondo, Thailand’s Phannapa Harnsujin defeated Vietnam’s Ngoc Cham Pham in the women’s 57kg final.

In badminton, the Thai women’s team won the gold medal after beating Indonesia 3-0 in the championship match.

Pornpawee Chochuwong beat Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-16, 22-20 in the opening singles, doubles stars Rawinda Prajongjai and Jongkolphan Kititharakul beat Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti 21-1, 21-12, and Supanida Katethong wrapped up the tie for Thailand as she beat Stephanie Stepehanie 21-14, 21-8.

In golf, the Thai women’s team won gold after beating Malaysia 1.5-0.5 in the final but the men’s team had to settle for silver after losing to Malaysia 2-1 in the title match.

In indoor volleyball preliminary round, the Thai women’s team will vie for gold on Sunday after they defeated Malaysia 3-0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-12) for their fourth straight win in the tournament.

The five participating teams in the women’s competition are competing in a round-robin format, with the top two teams battling it out for gold and the third and fourth-placed teams vying for bronze.

Earlier, the men’s team rallied to defeat Cambodia 3-2 (22-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-11).

In muay (combat) first round action, all four Thai fighters (three men and one woman) won.

Thotsaphon Saophanao beat Nidal Mahmoud of Malaysia 1-0 in the men’s combat 81kg event, Chonlawit Preedasak beat Ananthasak Souliyavong of Laos 3-0 in the 60kg event and Sakchai Chamchit stopped Soulikone Mingbouppha of Laos in the first round of their 54kg division.

Kullanat Aonok, the only women’s fighter, beat Chandeng Chha of Cambodia 1-0 in the 48kg event.

In the women’s football semi-finals, Thailand hammered the Philippines 3-0 to reach the final.

Goals from Silawan Intamee (21), Taneekarn Dangda (47) and Ploychompoo Somnuek (90) finished off the Philippines who stunned the Chaba Kaew at this year’s Asian Championship.

Miyo Okamoto’s team will meet Vietnam or Myanmar in the title match on May 21.

Hosts surpass century mark

Vietnam have surpassed the 100-gold mark at the 31st SEA Games on home soil.

The Games are being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

The tournament features 40 sports with 523 gold medals and around 10,000 participants.

The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.