BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pump station to bring water to hard-hit areas Koh Kaew, Rassada

Pump station to bring water to hard-hit areas Koh Kaew, Rassada

PHUKET: The temporary pump station built beside Wanit lake is complete and ready to provide up to around 2,400 cubic metres of water per day to hard-hit households in Koh Kaew and Rassada in a last-ditch effort to restore water supply as the annual rains return.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 May 2020, 11:12AM

The pump station beside Wanit lake came onstream yesterday (May 20), able to provide 2,400 cubic metres of water to hard-hit households in Rassada and Koh Kaew. Photo: PR Phuket

The pump station beside Wanit lake came onstream yesterday (May 20), able to provide 2,400 cubic metres of water to hard-hit households in Rassada and Koh Kaew. Photo: PR Phuket

The pump station beside Wanit lake came onstream yesterday (May 20), able to provide 2,400 cubic metres of water to hard-hit households in Rassada and Koh Kaew. Photo: PR Phuket

The pump station beside Wanit lake came onstream yesterday (May 20), able to provide 2,400 cubic metres of water to hard-hit households in Rassada and Koh Kaew. Photo: PR Phuket

The pump station beside Wanit lake came onstream yesterday (May 20), able to provide 2,400 cubic metres of water to hard-hit households in Rassada and Koh Kaew. Photo: PR Phuket

The pump station beside Wanit lake came onstream yesterday (May 20), able to provide 2,400 cubic metres of water to hard-hit households in Rassada and Koh Kaew. Photo: PR Phuket

The pump station beside Wanit lake came onstream yesterday (May 20), able to provide 2,400 cubic metres of water to hard-hit households in Rassada and Koh Kaew. Photo: PR Phuket

The pump station beside Wanit lake came onstream yesterday (May 20), able to provide 2,400 cubic metres of water to hard-hit households in Rassada and Koh Kaew. Photo: PR Phuket

The pump station beside Wanit lake came onstream yesterday (May 20), able to provide 2,400 cubic metres of water to hard-hit households in Rassada and Koh Kaew. Photo: PR Phuket

The pump station beside Wanit lake came onstream yesterday (May 20), able to provide 2,400 cubic metres of water to hard-hit households in Rassada and Koh Kaew. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukhan inspected the site, near Wat Manik in Srisoonthorn, yesterday (May 20).

Present to join the inspection were Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Chief Graisorn Mahamad, and other relevant offices.

The lack of rain on the island since last year has seen water levels at Bang Wad and Bang Neow Dum reservoirs plunge to the point that the volume of water needed could not be drawn from them, leaving many people suffering without running water supply, V/Gov Wongsakorn explained.

“The water levels in the reservoirs are too low to be used to be distributed to people’s houses,” he said.

The provincial government recognised the problem of Phuket running out of public water supply as early as October last year, when a battle plan for countering the problem was set out in a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), V/Gov Wongsakorn noted.

“When we met in October last year, the plan was to first use water from canals, second from private water sources, and then use what water was left in the PWA sources as a last resort,” he said.

“If we used only the water in the PWA’s sources, we would not have been able to make it through this [past] dry season,” he said plainly.

“We have already pumped water from Klong Bangyai [to supplement the mains water network], but it ran dry, so we moved to the second part of the plan. We pumped water from many private water sources, such as sources in Bangjo, but they all dried up too,” V/Gov Wongsakorn explained.

“The last group of water sources we contacted are the owners of the lake at Boat Plaza, the lake in front of Wat Manik, and Wanit lake,” he said.

The cost of installing the equipment necessary to have water from Wanit lake to the water-production [part-purification] station at Bangjo was prohibitive, V/Gov Wongsakorn said.

“So we rented a mobile water-production machine to operate beside the lake. That needed a much smaller budget,” he explained.

“Wanit lake will be the last private water source we will use, as we have now had more rain, which is increasing the water level in the canals and reservoirs,” he added.

V/Gov Wongsakorn said that although many people had been left without running water supply, they had not been left high and dry.

“Relevant officers together helped people by sending water trucks to the end of water pipe areas [where no running water was being supplied], especially in Rassada where there are more than 10,000 households,” he said.

“People in some houses in the area are now starting to have running water to use, but there are still people suffering without water supply.

“Now the water pressure serving Rassada will increase over the next two weeks, and every household will have water to use,” V/Gov Wongsakorn assured.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket arrests for breaking curfew breach 1,600
Thailand reports 3 more COVID cases, no deaths Thursday
Security agencies want emergency extended for another month
Phuket officials keep marking zero new COVID cases
Man injured by kitchen explosion, leaking gas cylinder suspected
Drug raids net 1.5kg of ya ice, 6,500 meth pills
Phuket businesses reopening much welcomed, but a long way to go
Finance Ministry to sell THAI shares
State of emergency set to stay
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stuck for 3 months at BKK airport, finally going home! || May 20
Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases
Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen
Electricity outages to affect Kata, Koh Siray
Teenage motorbike thieves arrested

 

Phuket community
Phuket businesses reopening much welcomed, but a long way to go

Lalala, your name is too close to the 'authorities' going on about reviving tourism when the...(Read More)

Phuket businesses reopening much welcomed, but a long way to go

Open the beaches and get some sense of normality back!...(Read More)

State of emergency set to stay

Time is up for restrictions.They should lift all by end of this month inside of Thailand. Followed b...(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

Agree with quinault 11... its quite relaxed here now and this is better... less traffic though... le...(Read More)

State of emergency set to stay

Martial law will be maintained for as long as ASEAN and the world have their own issues to deal with...(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

2 very selfish comments below. Think of all the unemployed people in the food lines and the hardship...(Read More)

Phuket businesses reopening much welcomed, but a long way to go

What Virus prevention measures is he thinking about....tracking apps and mandatory face mask wearing...(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

@quinault11 If you don't like tourists,you should move somewhere else,as they definitely will ...(Read More)

Scientists in China claim new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

"Take all chinese publications with a large spoon of salt" And what to take your publicat...(Read More)

Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen

Correction: spare /not spear....(Read More)

 

BB and B
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 