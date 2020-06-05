BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pubs, soapy massages eyed for opening

Pubs, soapy massages eyed for opening

BANGKOK: The government is considering measures that would allow the resumption of 12 types of businesses and activities – including pubs and concerts, parlours offering soapy massages, and sports competitions.

COVID-19Coronavirushealtheconomicstourism
By Bangkok Post

Friday 5 June 2020, 08:59AM

Bars along Bangla Rd in Patong remain shut down under the COVID-19 restrictions. Photo: PR Phuket

Bars along Bangla Rd in Patong remain shut down under the COVID-19 restrictions. Photo: PR Phuket

Taweesin. Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said yesterday (June 4) the CCSA’s business resumption committee had invited operators and organisers to discuss measures needed to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The committee is headed by the secretary-general of the National Security Council, Somsak Roongsita.

“The government will hear from the operators what their plans are for preventing virus transmission and we will see how we can cooperate,” Dr Taweesin said.

Some of the 12 business/activity types were already allowed to resume partial services. Officials would discuss measures for the resumption of more services at these premises, he said.

He made reference to sports fields, where practice is now allowed. He said they were discussing disease-control measures for sports competitions.

The upcoming relaxation of restrictions would also apply to bigger film crews for large settings, the reopening of classrooms, daily visits to elderly care centres, and national parks.

Dr Taweesin said measures were also being set for concerts and event halls of more than 20,000 square metres, education-oriented science centres, and beaches.

Other business categories include amusement parks, water parks, playgrounds and game shops; meeting rooms for more than 200 participants; pubs, bars and karaoke shops; and bath-sauna-massage parlours, he said.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Seventeen new COVID-19 infections were reported yesterday, all returnees from the Middle East and mostly asymptomatic.

“The two-digit figure is very high, but is from the daily arrival of returnees,” Dr Taweesin, said.

Meanwhile, Maj Gen Burin Thongprapai, director of the army’s Office of the Judge Advocate who chairs a panel investigating the Covid-19 transmission at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, said army chief Apirat Kongsompong has sacked the management of the army-run stadium in line with the recommendation of the investigation panel.

Previously, Maj Gen Rachit Arunrangsi, head of the Army Welfare Department and manager of the stadium, who was among those infected by the virus at the stadium, was transferred to an inactive post after the incident.

He will retire at the end of September 2022.

A cluster of infections during a boxing event at the stadium on March 6 was blamed for a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the following days.

Also yesterday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he was still concerned people may be at risk of infection at this stage of the unwinding process if they flock in large numbers to tourist spots and beaches, such as Bang Saen beach in Chon Buri province.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pubs, sport competitions set for restart? Drugs lead in Phuket murder-suicide! || June 4
Phuket Bus terminal readies for relaunch
Phuket Commerce office relaunches ‘Blue Flag’ market to provide vendors COVID-19 relief
TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism
Zero new COVID-19 cases reported in Phuket, total holds at 227
Mains water outages to affect Patong, Karon for a week
Police follow drugs lead in Phuket Town murder-suicide
Helping those in Kamala affected by COVID-19
Phuket airport warns against fake news about reopening
Hong Kong to lead Tiananmen mourning despite virus vigil ban
Crowds flock as several national beaches reopen
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand cases declining! Phuket buses relaunch soon? Celebrating HM Queen’s birthday! || June 3
Thais celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday
Phuket confirms ninth consecutive day of no fresh COVID cases
Phuket bus services set for weekend relaunch

 

Phuket community
Hopes riding high for Phuket airport to reopen mid-June

"..he does it for argue.." and this from R2. Lol ! Btw, I agree with Jor12 and Porites ...(Read More)

‘Fit to Travel’ no longer needed to enter, leave Phuket by road

@Ro2 An attack ? Oh dear ! It was a simple correction/clarification. Get a grip man !...(Read More)

TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism

right good luck with that nonsense idea , beaches still closed & dive businesses unable to get ...(Read More)

TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism

Harald... you naughty boy 555...(Read More)

TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism

good luck with tourism with still all beaches closed in phuket. anyhow in spite of this i haven been...(Read More)

Big push for domestic tourism

"BosysurfNaiHarn" 20 year ago yes, nowadays the beach for the new young demographic touris...(Read More)

TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism

Good luck attracting tourists with the beaches closed!...(Read More)

TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism

Do I really need to comment? I have my fingers ready to do the counting. I commend the effort. Ho...(Read More)

TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism

promoting tourism in phuket with closed beaches and closed airport ............(Read More)

TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism

Why would somebody spend money to go to Phuket if you can't go to the beach?...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential

 