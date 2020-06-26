Pubs, bars must wait until Monday for decision to reopen

PHUKET: Pubs and bars across Phuket must wait until Monday (June 29) before the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) at Government House in Bangkok will announce whether or not, and under which rules, they may open from July 1.

COVID-19healtheconomics

By The Phuket News

Friday 26 June 2020, 06:08PM

Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, speaking earlier today (June 26). Screenshot: MFA Thailand / YouTube

The news was announced by Natapanu Nopakun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the English-language report of the CCSA’s announcements today (June 26).

“So far we have seen the successful relaxation of various measures in easing the restrictions as the situation improves,” Mr Natapanu said.

“The remaining businesses that are deemed a high-risk such as pubs, bars, gaming shops, large soapy massage parlours, will soon be allowed to open. This decision will be finalised on Monday, this coming Monday, June the 29th, at the general CCSA meeting. This will be finalized then,” he said.

However, he added, “These businesses establishments would possibly be open but under strict health and safety measures to control the spread of COVID. All of the business establishments that are not open and will soon be open in July will have to be registered with the Thai Chaina platform.”

Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) President Weerawit Kreuasombat earlier this week blasted the 22 draft rules that pubs and bars are supposed to enforce – if approved by the CCSA – in order to reopen.

He also assured that pubs, bars and clubs in Patong’s Bangla nightlife district would reopen regardless of whether or not they could implement all 22 rules.

Mr Natapanu also pointed out that the CCSA had yet to decide on the conditions that international arrivals would be required to abide by if allowed entry to the country. That, too, will be announced on Monday, he said.

Meanwhile, the current ban on all inbound international commercial passenger flights is set to remain in effect until midnight Tuesday night.