Pubs, bars and karaokes to reopen June 1

PHUKET: All pubs, bars and karaoke venues in the country will be allowed to reopen from June 1, the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, confirmed this afternoon (May 20).

Friday 20 May 2022, 05:18PM

Image: Phuket Info Center

The confirmation followed the meeting of the Centre of COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) earlier today, the PIC noted.

The CCSA allowed all entertainment venues in the newly revised designation of “Blue Area” (Tourist Pilot zones) and “Green Area” locations, the PIC explained.

Under the easing of restrictions, entertainment venues will be allowed to remain open until midnight on days that they are allowed to sell alcohol.

Patrons are to avoid sharing glasses and venue operators are to refrain from organising promotional activities for alcohol, which was already a standard regulation under the Alcohol Control Act.

People at the venues must wear a mask where there is close contact between customers and service providers, the PIC noted.

The general meeting of the CCSA today also resolved to streamline the Thailand Pass system, reported state news agency NNT.

According to Maratee Nalita Andamo, Director of the News Division of the CCSA, Thailand Pass requires a vaccine certificate or a PCR or Pro-ATK Test result for unvaccinated persons, an insurance policy of US$10,000 in coverage, and a passport, the NNT said.

The system will automatically create a QR Code which will need to be presented to authorities upon entering the Kingdom.

Furthermore, the responsibility for the Thailand Pass System will be transferred to the Department of Disease Control.

Thai nationals will no longer need to register under this system. The changes will take effect on June 1, the NNT report added.

Director Maratee explained that the CCSA resolved to adjust COVID-19 zoning.

The 77 provinces of Thailand are now grouped into Yellow, Green, and Blue Zones. 

There are 46 provinces under the Yellow “High Surveillance Areas," 14 provinces under the Green “Surveillance Areas” and 17 provinces under the Blue “Pilot Tourism Sandbox Areas.” 

The details of these zones can be found on the CCSA’s official Facebook page: “informationcovid19” (click here).

Ms Maratee also said that the Ministry of Public Health has issued a new set of guidelines for people who are not considered high-risk individuals. The previous self-quarantine code of 10 days has been changed to a self-monitoring period of 10 days. 

The CCSA today also extended the implementation of the emergency decree on public administration in emergency situations for another two months from June 1 to July 31.

