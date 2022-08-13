British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Public warned against fake government websites

Public warned against fake government websites

BANGKOK: People are being warned to remain vigilant against websites imitating the homepages of government agencies with the intent to steal sensitive data and carry out financial scams.

crimetechnology
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 13 August 2022, 06:31AM

A screenshot shows a fraudulent website that was set up to intercept traffic to the actual Revenue Department homepage. Photo / image: Bangkok Post

A screenshot shows a fraudulent website that was set up to intercept traffic to the actual Revenue Department homepage. Photo / image: Bangkok Post

Cybercriminals are hosting fake government websites to intercept people’s data or even hack into their mobile devices, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said yesterday (Aug 12).

Thai government website URLs only end in “.go.th” and not “.com”, she said.

She presented an example of one fraudulent website with the URL https://afdw7.com, where users are urged to perform a download. Its creators were attempting to intercept traffic to the actual Revenue Department homepage, www.rd.go.th, reports the Bangkok Post.

A fake Department of Special Investigation (DSI) website with the URL www.dsi-th.com was also pointed out. The page includes a link to download and install an application named “DSI Security System” that requires users to enter their personal information and receive a One-Time Passcode (OTP). The application itself begins siphoning user data upon installation and can even be used by its creators to take control of a user’s device.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The actual DSI website is www.dsi.go.th.

“Victims of these fake websites or any online financial scam may file a report with the Royal Thai Police’s Police Cyber Taskforce at thaipoliceonline.com and they will coordinate with the relevant police agencies to block any financial transactions and prepare further legal action,” Ms Rachada said.

All online crimes, including violations of the Computer Crimes Act, sexual offences or gambling may also be reported to the task force via the hotline 1441 and to the 08-1866-3000 call centre, which both operate 24 hours a day, she added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Singaporean tourist killed in collision with tour bus
Charity event confirmed to support World Stroke Day
Actor Anne Heche legally dead after crash
Most of nation ‘will get COVID by year’s end’
Police nab more drug and firearms offenders
Bangla venues to stage fire evacuation drill
Prices of jasmine flowers skyrocket for Mother’s Day
China’s ex-COVID patients live under ‘dark shadow’ of stigma
500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday
Inferno pub death toll rises
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket land corruption probe going nowhere, Road improvements, Club fire deaths climb || August 11
Nominations for prestigious teacher’s award now open
Phuket proving successful in combating human trafficking
Phuket mangrove land corruption probe falters
More fire safety checks for Patong night venues

 

Phuket community
Police nab more drug and firearms offenders

Is it really necessary to write a whole paragraph (the longest paragraph) just to list the names of ...(Read More)

Phuket mangrove land corruption probe falters

So, Khun governor orders all corrupt officials involved in this hotbed of corruption to "help r...(Read More)

Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city

@Kurt Maybe you could send a note to the government or immigration about international rules accomp...(Read More)

500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday

@Kurt First of all I can't see any relation to the article in your comment. And could you plea...(Read More)

Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city

Mr Rajapaksa, as a fled 'refugee', has according international diplomatic rules not a valid ...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

@Capricornball: Very well commented! I 100% agree with you. There is so much hypocrisy among Thai G...(Read More)

500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday

@JohnC, pesticides, chemicals, hormones used in Thai food growing/processing is common, and big bur...(Read More)

Bangla venues to stage fire evacuation drill

Get rid of plastic and styrofoam wall and roof covering/decoration,..and make sure emergengy exits ...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

Agree! Thailand needs to capitalize on its reputation as a sex tourism destination. Why attempt to...(Read More)

Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

The 'safer' a road is made, the faster people will drive negating the improvements. I say re...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
QSI International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Barketek
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
BDO Phuket

 