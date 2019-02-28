THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Public urged to wear ‘coronation yellow’

BANGKOK: The government is urging the public to wear a yellow shirt bearing the royal emblem of His Majesty the King from April until July as part of nationwide celebrations of the royal coronation in May.

culture
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 28 February 2019, 09:38AM

The Culture Ministry released three books Monday (Feb 25) explaining the royal coronation ceremonies from May 4-6. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Culture Ministry released three books Monday (Feb 25) explaining the royal coronation ceremonies from May 4-6. Photo: Bangkok Post

Speaking after a second meeting of the government’s committee responsible for handling procedures for the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the Prime Minister’s Office will issue a design prototype of the royal emblem for the yellow shirt.

About seven designs of the royal emblem were submitted to His Majesty the King, who has since selected the final design.

The committee is now waiting for a letter from the bureau to confirm details of the design so it can be used as the official logo for the ceremony, he said.

The emblem will be printed on various materials including the yellow shirt and flags. Those who wish to produce yellow shirts to wear for the royal coronation celebration must use this design.

The committee also discussed the schedule for the ceremony on May 2-6. Among plans is a royal procession planned for May 5, to cover a distance of about 7 kilometres over four and a half hours. The route will run from the Grand Palace to Wat Bowon Niwet, Wat Ratchabophit Sathit Maha Simaram, and then Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram before returning to the Grand Palace.

QSI International School Phuket

Holy water to be used in the ceremony will be drawn from 108 sources nationwide.

A royal barge procession is also planned for late October to consist of 52 barges and 2,200 rowers covering a route of four and a half kilometres on the Chao Phraya River.

 

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket local elections heading our way
Doubts on pot use linger over amended drug law
Fashion mourns death of ‘Kaiser’ Karl Lagerfeld
Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban
20 years of Phuket Old Town Festival
Couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day
Phuket readies for Heroines Festival next month
‘Extremely poisonous’ pesticides found in blood of pregnant women
Songkran Thai New Year becomes five-day public holiday
World seeing ’catastrophic collapse’ of insects
Well I’ll be damned! A short history of meaningful coincidence
Sarasin Love mass wedding event invites all to mark Valentine’s Day
Mayor announces details of Old Town Chinese New Year celebrations
Phuket kicks off Chinese New Year celebrations
Kung Hei Fat Choy: Phuket’s expats on one of the world’s most celebrated festivals

 

Phuket community
Officials turn to ozone to help clear Bang Tao canal wastewater stench

"And why not attack some places and villages that not cooperate?" Good idea.Maybe they cou...(Read More)

Frenchwoman deported for vaping

"Not an important issue"? Well, it's in the international media reinforcing the standa...(Read More)

Frenchwoman deported for vaping

Hahaaaa ha.. and we have some people, on here, complain about there home country being a "nanny...(Read More)

Patong mayor reveals major development changes

So many things wrong with this story- where to start?...(Read More)

Frenchwoman deported for vaping

According to Phuket Radio-Bamboo, all foreigners, going to court and be deported by Immigration, are...(Read More)

Frenchwoman deported for vaping

Total overkill. Meanwhile untreated sewage water is still being led directly out in the ocean all...(Read More)

Frenchwoman deported for vaping

Wow! Welcome to thailand !...(Read More)

Tourists, crew safe as dive boat sinks off Similan Islands

The Marine Office has historically been staffed with the most incompetent crew of do-nothings , and ...(Read More)

Rawai sludge ditch problems continue

As we red recently, the Rawai/Naiharn area is having a explosive outbreak of Dengue- and Chikungunya...(Read More)

Rawai sludge ditch problems continue

If statement of local business man is correct that drains are cleaned 2x in 4.5 years and he not abl...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
777 Beach Condo
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
Sunday Brunch Club

 