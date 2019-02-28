BANGKOK: The government is urging the public to wear a yellow shirt bearing the royal emblem of His Majesty the King from April until July as part of nationwide celebrations of the royal coronation in May.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 28 February 2019, 09:38AM

The Culture Ministry released three books Monday (Feb 25) explaining the royal coronation ceremonies from May 4-6. Photo: Bangkok Post

Speaking after a second meeting of the government’s committee responsible for handling procedures for the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the Prime Minister’s Office will issue a design prototype of the royal emblem for the yellow shirt.

About seven designs of the royal emblem were submitted to His Majesty the King, who has since selected the final design.

The committee is now waiting for a letter from the bureau to confirm details of the design so it can be used as the official logo for the ceremony, he said.

The emblem will be printed on various materials including the yellow shirt and flags. Those who wish to produce yellow shirts to wear for the royal coronation celebration must use this design.

The committee also discussed the schedule for the ceremony on May 2-6. Among plans is a royal procession planned for May 5, to cover a distance of about 7 kilometres over four and a half hours. The route will run from the Grand Palace to Wat Bowon Niwet, Wat Ratchabophit Sathit Maha Simaram, and then Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram before returning to the Grand Palace.

Holy water to be used in the ceremony will be drawn from 108 sources nationwide.

A royal barge procession is also planned for late October to consist of 52 barges and 2,200 rowers covering a route of four and a half kilometres on the Chao Phraya River.

