Public invited to witness 800kg marijuana, 300kg kratom burnoff

PHUKET: A total of 500kg of marijuana and along 300kg of kratom were incinerated in Phuket today (Aug 7) in a public display of the government’s efforts in the fight against drugs.

drugscrime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 7 August 2019, 07:05PM

The public display was held to assure people the drugs were disposed of properly. Photo: PR Dept

Leading the event, held at at the Phuket Municipality solid waste incinerator at Saphan Hin, was Phuket Provincial Court Chief Judge Nara Methaatharathip, accompanied by Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Chief Col Witoon Kongsudjai and a host of other officials selected by the provincial government’s anti-drugs committee.

Members of the media and the general public were invited to witness the event as a way of evidencing that the drugs were properly disposed of.

“The incineration will prove that the Thai Government has seriously been working on drug suppression and they never transform these illegal drugs to use in other ways,” the media was told.

The drugs destroyed today comprised 500kg of dried marijuana, 300kg of katom leaves and 300 litres of kratom juice.

“The drug incineration is in accordance with the orders of the Ministry of Public Health and to support the government’s policy of illegal drugs suppression,” Chief Judge Nara said.

The drugs were then loaded onto the conveyor leading into the incinerator.

“This incineration shows the world that the Thai government has been active and is willing to suppress drugs,” Judge Nara added.

