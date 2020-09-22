Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Public Health deputy permanent secretary joins national health conference in Phuket

Public Health deputy permanent secretary joins national health conference in Phuket

PHUKET: Ministry of Public Health Deputy Permanent Secretary Dr Yongyot Thammawut was in Phuket yesterday (Sept 21) to join a seminar at a medical conference that is expected to have brought some 10,000 people working in the medical profession to the island.

COVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 September 2020, 12:39PM

The three-day national medical conference is being held at Phuket Rajabhat University. PR Phuket

The three-day national medical conference is being held at Phuket Rajabhat University. PR Phuket

The three-day national medical conference is being held at Phuket Rajabhat University. PR Phuket

The three-day national medical conference is being held at Phuket Rajabhat University. PR Phuket

The three-day national medical conference is being held at Phuket Rajabhat University. PR Phuket

The three-day national medical conference is being held at Phuket Rajabhat University. PR Phuket

The three-day national medical conference is being held at Phuket Rajabhat University. PR Phuket

The three-day national medical conference is being held at Phuket Rajabhat University. PR Phuket

The three-day national medical conference is being held at Phuket Rajabhat University. PR Phuket

The three-day national medical conference is being held at Phuket Rajabhat University. PR Phuket

The three-day national medical conference is being held at Phuket Rajabhat University. PR Phuket

The three-day national medical conference is being held at Phuket Rajabhat University. PR Phuket

The three-day national medical conference is being held at Phuket Rajabhat University. PR Phuket

The three-day national medical conference is being held at Phuket Rajabhat University. PR Phuket

The three-day national medical conference is being held at Phuket Rajabhat University. PR Phuket

The three-day national medical conference is being held at Phuket Rajabhat University. PR Phuket

« »

The conference, organised by the Public Health Association of Thailand (PHAT) is being held at Phuket Rajabhat University under the theme “Step into the New Normal in Primary Health Care”. The conference began on Saturday (Sept 20) and concludes today (Sept 22)

Joining the seminar yesterday were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew along with former Phuket MP Raywat Areerob who now serves as Assistant of the Secretary to the Minister of Public Health.

The conference is focusing on issues concerning medical personnel’s capabilities to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Yongyot explained yesterday that the conference specifically aims “to be a place where medical staff can share their opinions and experiences in order to update their knowledge to respond to the changes in the future and perform their work under the ministry’s measures, which are accepted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and foreign countries”.

Diamond Resort Phuket

The development of ‘village health volunteers’ to become ‘home doctors’, that is making ‘house calls’, was also raised at the seminar yesterday, with the hope of creating quality public health networks, Dr Yongyot noted.

The conference features more than 130 research presentations and includes a ‘Routine to Research (R2R) research contest’ and will see awards presented to medical workers for their outstanding work during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

The Phuket Tour Guide Association together with other local tourism business associations have set up booths selling tour packages to attendees at the conference, and yesterday provided a free city tour for 400 medical workers.

Phuket Tour Guide Association President Wirintra Paphakityotsaphat explained that the free city tour was created especially for the seminar attendants “in order to promote our beautiful province, as the tour will take them to Wat Chalong, Phuket Old Town, a cashew nut factory and a pearl factory”, she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chinese tycoon and Xi critic jailed for 18 years for corruption
Navy recovers body of captain from storm-sunk fishing boat
Phuket-based Asia Catamarans launches new Stealth catamarans
PM pledges more cash if virus returns
Rally leaders face charges
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thousands join Thailand protest! Immigration overwhelmed, and sends warning? || September 21
Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand
Scandinavians eye long stays in Phuket under new visa
Tourists face arrest, jail for overstaying
Thailand’s first electric ‘e-ferries’ on track to launch in Phuket
Activists end rally after submitting demands
Electricity outage to affect Pa Khlok
Russian woman killed in motorbike accident on Rawai beachfront
Phuket Opinion: Driving prices
Pro-democracy crowds rally in the rain

 

Phuket community
UK exempts Thais from quarantine

"PN has gone to the dogs" Actually that happened a long time ago. The same day a certai...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

How about making the tourists you have here feel welcomed. We continue to spend money and are virus ...(Read More)

Russian woman killed in motorbike accident on Rawai beachfront

Another person is killed and the usual suspects don't comment ! No questions like:"was he t...(Read More)

UK exempts Thais from quarantine

Best news in a while ! The great protector says good bye. ...(Read More)

Activists end rally after submitting demands

K..."A Nation in a positive growing process." Best describe how is that relevant when you ...(Read More)

UK exempts Thais from quarantine

r.2...If anyone can't string a few words together into a coherent, factual manner in English, wr...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

Somethings smells off, not sure if its the Durian chips or the PM?...(Read More)

Phuket-based Asia Catamarans launches new Stealth catamarans

How much about cost one? Horst...(Read More)

Ministry vows Bangkok special tourist visa arrivals by October

Thai Government refuse to understand, that foreigners, after a year of hard working go out for a fre...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

Does Thai Immigration has enough handcuffs/shackles, prison space for thousands of overstayers? Have...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
Kvik Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 