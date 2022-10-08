Pub, bar raids for sex and drugs find nothing

PHUKET: A series of raids on pubs and bars in Phuket Town accused of operating as brothels and venues for the sale of drugs found no breaches of any laws that officials brought action against.

crimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 8 October 2022, 05:11PM

The raids on six popular venues in Phuket Town last night (Oct 7) were carried out on by a contingent of no less than 20 officers from 9pm to 10:30pm, said a report by the Muang District Office.

The report named a long list of officials involved in ordering and carrying out the raids, including that the raids came under the direction of Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, and consequently by Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong, Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Somprat Prabsongkram, Muang District Chief Suwit Suriyawong and Wichet Suyanan, a “Deputy District Officer” also from the Muang District Office.

The raids were led by Deputy District Security Officer Danai Jaikeng joined by police officers commanded by Phuket Town Police Deputy Chief Pol Lt Col Chatchai Chunu, said the report.

Also bolstering the ranks of the raiding party were Territorial Defense personnel (OrSor) attached to the Muang District Office.

The six pubs and bars raided were named as Ploenchit, Sound Up, At Five, Cosmos, Ther and The Column.

The raids were instigated by a complaint posted on popular Thai-language social media page that accused some of the venues of operating as brothels with drugs sold on the premises, notably in the bathrooms, said the report.

However, according to the report, the officers found no evidence supporting the accusations.