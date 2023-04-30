333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PTA hails China roadshow

PTA hails China roadshow

BANGKOK: A tourism promotion roadshow in China is expected to bring at least 1.5 million Chinese travellers back to the resort island of Phuket and generate B30 billion, according to the Phuket Tourist Association (PTA) president Thaneth Tantipiriyakij.

tourismChinese
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 30 April 2023, 11:11AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

The “Amazing Phuket Roadshow to China 2023” roadshow, held from Apr 17–21, was a joint collaboration between the PTA, the provincial organisation administration and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aimed at welcoming back Chinese visitors following China’s reopening.

Tourism operators from Phuket joined the roadshow and met 250 travel agents from Chongqing, Beijing and Nanjing, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Thaneth said the event was deemed a success, and the PTA expects it will help draw at least 1.5mn Chinese tourists back to Phuket initially, and generate at least B30bn in revenue.

However, the TAT expressed confidence the roadshow could ultimately do better than that, helping attract at least 5mn Chinese tourists to Thailand this year, which is about 50% of the Chinese visitor total in 2019, he said.

The hotel industry also is joining hands with the Thailand Professional Qualification Institute (TPQI) to introduce a professional housekeeping training programme.

C and C Marine

Worachanathip Chantanu, TPQI’s deputy director, said the institute’s 54-hour training programme is being introduced to address a labour shortage affecting the hotel sector.

The programme was developed with City Hall’s 10 occupation training schools and industry specialists to meet labour market demand, she said.

Participants will receive 12 hours of lectures and 42 hours of on-site training at 38 hotels in Bangkok, she said, adding registration is open until May 15, and people can visit https://shorturl.asia/yR9mO for more information.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association, said the labour shortage in the sector remains, and in Bangkok alone, at least 38 hotels are looking to hire 180 professional housekeepers.

She said the association is working with the TPQI in facilitating the programme and will consider hiring people who complete it.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

China pushes largest-ever expansion of nuclear arsenal
Phuket Opinion: A semblance of reassurance
Phuket honours Prince’s birthday
Power bills set to fall for rest of 2023
Phuket Songkran celebrations declared a huge success
Phuket targets 70% voter turn out
Democrats vow to develop Phuket
Evacuated Thais happy to be home
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: At least 13 victims of suspected serial killer, Fatal Phuket mall jump || April 28
Phuket Police publicly destroy 136 illegal guns
Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 
Phuket Immigration, PLTO to be open for three days next week
Task force targets Phuket tourism illegal operators
Tighter visa rules stymie Chinese groups
Officials bamboozled by false tsunami alarm

 

Phuket community
Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 

Is the RTP task(To serve and to protect. Remember?)to catch hit and run culprit. That person should ...(Read More)

Alcohol sales prohibited during early voting and election days

So they'll be no 500 baht handouts outside polling stations, this time?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A semblance of reassurance

...because: 'no wind, no rain, the sea is calm'. Remember few years ago a alarm? Many Paton...(Read More)

Democrats vow to develop Phuket

And here we all are flushing perfectly good fertilizer onto the beaches. ...(Read More)

Tsunami warning sirens ‘no cause for alarm’

Those estimated warning times are absurd - all depends on the severity of the event- and most im...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A semblance of reassurance

It is clear that on Phuket people, thai- and non thai speaking can't trust the Tsunami warning s...(Read More)

Democrats vow to develop Phuket

Prab, Phuket is island of many established profitable scam hubs. Political parties/people will not t...(Read More)

Democrats vow to develop Phuket

Dem Party full of promises. Today in BP, 'hub' promises for Songklah District too. Promise m...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration, PLTO to be open for three days next week

Writing/comments regarding PLTO are NOT about simple renewing driving license. It is about, together...(Read More)

Democrats vow to develop Phuket

Typical political talk, plenty of 'fertiliser' to make people think they give a toss about a...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket

 