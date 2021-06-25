The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PTA clarifies position on issue of separate rooms for unmarried couples under Sandbox model

PTA clarifies position on issue of separate rooms for unmarried couples under Sandbox model

PHUKET: The Phuket Tourist Association posted a statement today (June 25) to clarify its position on previous posts online claiming that couples who were not married would have to occupy separate rooms while staying in Phuket under the Phuket Sandbox model, to start next Thursday (July 1).

COVID-19Coronavirustourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 25 June 2021, 06:52PM

The statement issued by the Phuket Tourist Association earlier today (June 25). Image: Phuket Tourist Association

The statement issued by the Phuket Tourist Association earlier today (June 25). Image: Phuket Tourist Association

The statement directly referred to a post by the association’s own president, Bhummikitti Raktaengam, a central figure in the creation and deployment of the Sandbox policy.

“From the news on social media that Mr Bhummikitti Raktaengam, the president of Phuket Tourist Association, explained about the case that tourists want to stay with Thai people. They must be married couples only. Those who are just girlfriends, a buddy, or a person who is hired to entertain are not allowed,” the statement read.

“We would like to clarify that the sentence was misunderstood because Mr Bhummikitti explained that the stay together between foreign tourists and Thais can be done under the framework of law, which needs to be considered again,” the statement added.

“To not make any possible confusion, please wait for the clarity from the announcement by the Royal Gazette,” the statement concluded.

Mr Bhummikitti himself shared the statement through his own Facebook page earlier today.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“Please notice and to clarify… The association and I cannot set up the cannot set the rules for traveling or the conditions of stay.

“What I said was through a Zoom [meeting] by ATTA [Association of thai Travel Agents] and was only my own response to that question.

“The law should allow [people] to do things under the framework, such as those who had a marriage certificate. For other cases, it needs to be considered by relevant officials,” Mr Bhummitkitti added.

“Please wait to hear from relevant officials. The association is a private organization. It does not play a role in setting any conditions.

“If what I have communicated has caused any discomfort, I apologize to everyone. From now on I will be more careful when speaking,” Mr Bhummikitti concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

PJ | 25 June 2021 - 20:48:20 

I can see “Dial a Wife” on Tinder etc doing really well.

Fascinated | 25 June 2021 - 19:04:35 

Good old 'misunderstandings; when shooting oneself in the foot. Another Pyongyang moment which should knock off about another 50 arrivals on 1 Jul- 250 anyone?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket vaccination confusion, Pfizer approved, Patong Tunnel schedule |:| June 25
Patong Tunnel, at 3.98km long, to cost B14.4bn, work slated to start in 2023
Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims
Rallygoers likely to face legal action
Deputy PM, ministers inspect airport readiness for Phuket Sandbox
Pfizer vaccine approved by Thai FDA
B3mn COVID insurance for O-A visa applicants may broaden options for retirees
Health system won’t collapse, says Anutin
Fire breaks out at Central Festival restaurant
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket beach businesses get 7-day eviction notice after years in court |:| June 24
Former Philippines president ‘Noynoy’ Aquino dies aged 61
Electricity outage to affect Kathu
Raids net five drug suspects, firearms in Rassada, Koh Kaew
Phuket tipped to receive 6% more visitors
Phuket airport readies for July 1

 

Phuket community
PTA clarifies position on issue of separate rooms for unmarried couples under Sandbox model

I can see “Dial a Wife” on Tinder etc doing really well. ...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

I am a foreigner without a work permit on 17.6. registered for vaccination on Phuket. It went withou...(Read More)

Patong Tunnel, at 3.98km long, to cost B14.4bn, work slated to start in 2023

What became of all the other 'feasibility studies' that have cost in the region of B40m so f...(Read More)

PTA clarifies position on issue of separate rooms for unmarried couples under Sandbox model

Good old 'misunderstandings; when shooting oneself in the foot. Another Pyongyang moment which s...(Read More)

Patong Tunnel, at 3.98km long, to cost B14.4bn, work slated to start in 2023

Why they don’t start to money when crossing over the Sarasin bridge. ...(Read More)

Patong Tunnel, at 3.98km long, to cost B14.4bn, work slated to start in 2023

Time frame is nonsense. Who are they fooling? It took them already 5 years to construct a very small...(Read More)

Pfizer vaccine approved by Thai FDA

Christy, just for information, neither Sinovac nor AZ are mRNA vaccines....(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

Kurt, go to Dave C's site as shown on his comment bottom- If not approved after 24 hours then o...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

Did register on 17 June, red in Phuket.Must.Win ( after clicking on grey label) that is was received...(Read More)

Deputy PM, ministers inspect airport readiness for Phuket Sandbox

Head in Sandbox is more like it- Delta spreading in Thailand with not one person on the island suffi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 