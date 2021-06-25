PTA clarifies position on issue of separate rooms for unmarried couples under Sandbox model

PHUKET: The Phuket Tourist Association posted a statement today (June 25) to clarify its position on previous posts online claiming that couples who were not married would have to occupy separate rooms while staying in Phuket under the Phuket Sandbox model, to start next Thursday (July 1).

By The Phuket News

Friday 25 June 2021, 06:52PM

The statement issued by the Phuket Tourist Association earlier today (June 25). Image: Phuket Tourist Association

The statement directly referred to a post by the association’s own president, Bhummikitti Raktaengam, a central figure in the creation and deployment of the Sandbox policy.

“From the news on social media that Mr Bhummikitti Raktaengam, the president of Phuket Tourist Association, explained about the case that tourists want to stay with Thai people. They must be married couples only. Those who are just girlfriends, a buddy, or a person who is hired to entertain are not allowed,” the statement read.

“We would like to clarify that the sentence was misunderstood because Mr Bhummikitti explained that the stay together between foreign tourists and Thais can be done under the framework of law, which needs to be considered again,” the statement added.

“To not make any possible confusion, please wait for the clarity from the announcement by the Royal Gazette,” the statement concluded.

Mr Bhummikitti himself shared the statement through his own Facebook page earlier today.

“Please notice and to clarify… The association and I cannot set up the cannot set the rules for traveling or the conditions of stay.

“What I said was through a Zoom [meeting] by ATTA [Association of thai Travel Agents] and was only my own response to that question.

“The law should allow [people] to do things under the framework, such as those who had a marriage certificate. For other cases, it needs to be considered by relevant officials,” Mr Bhummitkitti added.

“Please wait to hear from relevant officials. The association is a private organization. It does not play a role in setting any conditions.

“If what I have communicated has caused any discomfort, I apologize to everyone. From now on I will be more careful when speaking,” Mr Bhummikitti concluded.