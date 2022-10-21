British International School, Phuket
PSU joins island-wide drive to provide food relief to flood victims

PHUKET: Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Phuket Campus has set up a coordination center to receive donations for victims of natural disasters in Phuket, joining forces with many other government and non-government organisations helping people in need.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 October 2022, 09:00AM

PSU Phuket has joined the drive to help flood victims. Image: Phuket Info Center

Food collection by PHA. Photo: PHA

Food distribution to people affected by floods. Photo: PR Phuket

Royal Thai Navu in action. Photo: 3rd NAC

Royal Thai Police helping Phuket people. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Food relief for flood victims. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The donations are collected at building number 10 of PSU Phuket every day from Oct 20. The entrance to the building is located opposite a SuperCheap store.

The items most needed include survival bags, drinking water, rice, dried food. For more information, people are advised to call 081 0864958 or 086 4702037.

The Phuket Hotels Association (PHA) and Living Waters Foundation also launched a drive to help people across the island to overcome the consequence of heavy rains which left vast areas of Phuket flooded.

The designated drop-off points for donations were named as JW Marriott Phuket in Mai Khao, SAii Laguna Phuket in Cherng Talay, Intercontinental Phuket Resort in Kamala, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket in Patong, Avista Grande Phuket Karon MGallery in Karon, The Nai Harn in Rawai, Courtyard by Marriott in Phuket Town, 5 Star Marine Phuket in Koh Kaew.

For additional information, people are advised to contact Khun Nat from Living Waters at 081 272 3472 or more@livingwatersphuket.com. For contacts of specific collection points click here.

Other organisations and agencies involved in food relief efforts include the Scholars of for Sustenance Foundation, Phuket Red Cross, Royal Thai Army, Royal Thai Navy, Royal Thai Police, local municipalities and tambon administrative organisations (OrBorTor), foreign embassies and consulates.

