PSU Academic Ceremony Day

On Friday, Nov 16, at Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Phuket Campus, Mr Chuan Leekpai, Advisor of Prince of Songkla University, was the President of the Academic Opening Ceremony of the Year 2018. Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit, Assoc Prof Dr Phan Tongchumnum, Vice Chancellor of Phuket Campus, and the Chief of Government Agencies attended.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 November 2018, 03:00PM

The official opening of the PSU Academic Day 2018

Assoc Prof Phan revealed the reason for the ceremony and presentation of the University’s work was to disseminate the mission related to teaching, research, academic service and cultural arts to the public, and to ensure that society have confidence in the University. The presentations let students know about the teaching throughout the year at the University, aiding their decision on which university to choose to study in. Presenting the University’s work also enables communication between universities and communities to disseminate knowledge and technology. The day-long activities was titled, "50 years of Human Benefits from PSU’s academic and innovation for sustainable development". Throughout the day there were many campus activities such as a special lecture, seminar, science, mathematics and linguistics testing, all presenting the education style of faculties at PSU. The day also included academic and cultural exhibitions.