Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PSG thrash Real in Champions League opener as Man City cruise

PSG thrash Real in Champions League opener as Man City cruise

FOOTBALL: Paris Saint-Germain launched their latest quest for Champions League success with a statement win over Real Madrid on Wednesday (September 18), while a late Atletico Madrid comeback foiled Juventus as Manchester City eased to victory in Ukraine.


By AFP

Thursday 19 September 2019, 11:02AM

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions league Group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on September 18, 2019. Photo: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions league Group A football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on September 18, 2019. Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

« »

French giants PSG have failed to make their mark in Europe, crashing out of the Champions League in the last 16 each of the past three years despite the huge sums of money spent by their Qatari owners.

With Neymar suspended and Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani sidelined by injury, Angel Di Maria stepped up in their absence by grabbing two first-half goals in a 3-0 triumph at the Parc des Princes.

Thomas Meunier added the third late on as Madrid, who beat PSG on the way to lifting the trophy in 2016 and 2018, were soundly beaten in their Group A opener with Eden Hazard kept quiet on his full debut.

"There's no message sent, but we dominated this game very well," PSG captain Thiago Silva told RMC Sport.

"We have to play like this all the time, in the league as well, with character and hunger."

Real, the 13-time European champions, are still favourites to advance from a section that includes Club Brugge and Galatasaray, who drew 0-0 in Belgium, but the nature of the loss underscored the work that lies ahead for coach Zinedine Zidane.

"They were superior to us in everything they did, and in intensity, which annoys me the most," said the Frenchman.

Diego Simeone's Atletico clawed their way back from two goals down in the final 20 minutes to rescue a 2-2 draw at home to Juventus in Group D.

The anticipated clash between Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix, the teenager touted as the heir to Ronaldo's throne, took a backseat to a Atletico rousing comeback after second-half goals from Juan Cuadrado and Blaise Matuidi put Juve in control.

Stefan Savic nodded home from point-blank range to give Atletico hope and substitute Hector Herrera headed in a corner in the final minute to snatch a point.

"I think we played well but we have a bitter taste in our mouth now because we felt we had the game in our hands," said Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri.

- Strong response from Man City -  

Both sides trail Lokomotiv Moscow following the Russians' 2-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen. Grzegorz Krychowiak and Dmitri Barinov scored for Lokomotiv either side of an own goal by former Germany defender Benedikt Hoewedes.

Premier League champions City bounced back from defeat by Norwich at the weekend with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk in Kharkiv.

Riyad Mahrez slammed home a rebound after Ilkay Gundogan hit the post, and the German international smacked in a second before Gabriel Jesus sealed the points on 76 minutes.

"When you win the manager makes the right decisions, when you lose the wrong decisions. We lost one game in eight months and we will not doubt who these players are. It is a joy to be their manager," coach Pep Guardiola told BT Sport.

City are second to Dinamo Zagreb in Group C after the Croatian champions made it a night to forget for competition debutants Atalanta with a 4-0 rout.

Dinamo failed to score a single goal as they lost all six matches on their last group stage appearance in 2016-17.

However, Marin Leovac gave them a 10th-minute lead and Mislav Orsic bagged a hat-trick as Dinamo got off to a dream start ahead of a trip to City on October 2.

Bayern Munich needed late goals from Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller to make sure of victory against Red Star Belgrade in Group D.

Kingsley Coman's bullet header gave Bayern a first-half lead but the German champions were forced to wait until the 80th minute before Lewandowski ended Red Star's threat.

Substitute Mueller volleyed in a third in stoppage time. 

Last year's finalists Tottenham blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Olympiakos.

Harry Kane's penalty and a fine Lucas Moura strike put Spurs 2-0 up after 30 minutes in Greece, but Daniel Podence cut the deficit shortly before the break and Mathieu Valbuena levelled from the spot in the second half.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Paine sees 'very exciting era' for Australia
Wales coach Howley returns home under betting investigation cloud
Phuket's Vanchai spearheads Thai SEA Games challenge
Penalty drama as Liverpool, Chelsea lose Champions League openers
De Klerk not expecting bad hair day in All Blacks showdown
Ronaldo 'embarrassed' by rape allegations
Gasol claims rare NBA-World Cup double as Spain beat Argentina
'Scared' Arsenal grateful for a point at lowly Watford
Norwich inflict stunning first defeat in eight months on Man City
Phuket Misfits win inaugural Bootleggers title
All Blacks eye third consecutive World Cup as title pretenders lurk
Phuket-trained fighter becomes first Thai in UFC
France eliminate USA from Basketball World Cup in major upset
McIlroy named PGA Tour player of the year
Thailand beat Indonesia for first 2022 World Cup qualifier win

 

Phuket community
Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

Have a look at OneOcean's 3rd World European Website. It is a Not For Profit Non-Government outf...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

The vessel had never undertaken IUU Fishing as it is not a Fishing Vessel. The only thing they have...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

The Phuket Maritime Circus Continues. I hope all of these anti IUU Fishing Turkeys attended the 6th ...(Read More)

Pickup truck u-turn leaves Myanmar mother dead, partner and son in ICU

so there were 3 people on the motorbike (illegal) 2 people without helmets(illegal) they should also...(Read More)

Phuket gets a new mascot

Well, that's a worthwhile spend of B130k!...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

Retirees and spouses to be harassed on a scale comparable to a sex offender. [sighs] So is there a ...(Read More)

Pickup truck u-turn leaves Myanmar mother dead, partner and son in ICU

Is well on time and build concrete dividers on all roads in Phuket....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

Except on same webpage below the graphic in thai it says all foriegners are now not required to repo...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

Nothing, illegal, unregulated with registered Uthaiwan. Vessel built in NL, 1977. Imo Nr: 7637527. ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration clarifies TM28, 24-hour reporting ‘exceptions’

So this is the latest ambiguous statement of nonsensical BS to come out of Immigration in the past w...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS