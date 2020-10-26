Provincial elections set for Dec 20

THAILAND: After a six-year wait, the Election Commission (EC) has officially set Dec 20 for the elections of chairmen and members of provincial administration organisations (PAO) in 76 provinces nationwide outside Bangkok.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 26 October 2020, 03:38PM

The Election Commission officially declares Dec 20 the date for local elections. Photo: Bangkok Post file.

EC secretary-general Jarungvith Phumma today (Oct 26) sent a letter to directors of the provincial election committees in 76 provinces to inform them of the date so that they can be fully prepared.

According to the timeline set by the EC, candidate applications will be accepted from Nov 2-6 and the full lists of applicants announced on Nov 13.

The lists of candidates who are qualified to run in the elections and the polling stations in each province will be announced on Nov 24.

All types of local elections have been suspended since the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) toppled the Pheu Thai-led government of Yingluck Shinawatra on May 22, 2014.

After six years of the suspension, the government under Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has decided to resume holding local elections, beginning with the PAOs. Other types of local elections - the tambon administration organisations (TAOs), municipalities and special administration areas (Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Pattaya City - will gradually follow.