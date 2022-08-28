Tengoku
Proud Kamala Project looking to clean things up
Proud Kamala Project looking to clean things up

Proud Kamala Project looking to clean things up

PHUKET: A new cooperative initiative has been established between public and private sector entities in Kamala which will collaborate to raise awareness of environmental stewardship at the local beach.

environment
By The Phuket News

Sunday 28 August 2022, 11:56AM

Photo: Phuket Info Center

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) detailing the Proud Kamala Project was finalised yesterday (Aug 27) at a signing ceremony between Kamala Subdistrict Administrative Organization and the InterContinental Phuket Resort.

The project will focus on collecting garbage at Kamala Beach to help preserve the natural beauty and cleanliness along the 3km stretch.

Discarded garbage is an ongong challenge across the island and an issue that continues on a daily basis at Kamala Beach. It is hoped that the Proud Kamala Project can serve as an example of how public and private sector entities can work together to improve and maintain the local environment to showcase to locals and international tourists alike.

AXA Insurance PCL

Overseeing yesterday’s signing at the InterContinental Phuket Resort was Jutha Dumlak, President of Kamala Subdistrict Administrative Organization.

Also present were H.E. Suwat Liptapanlop, Former Deputy Prime Minister; Narong Woonciew, Governor of Phuket; Rewat Areerob, President of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO); Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing and Pasu Liptapanlop, Executive Director of Proud Group.

