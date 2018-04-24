The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

CHIANG MAI: A civic network will this Sunday (Apr 29) intensify its protest against the state housing project at the foot of Doi Suthep in an attempt to prompt Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to make the “right” decision and return the area to nature.

construction, environment, land, politics, property,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 24 April 2018, 09:09AM

Small protests and a ‘bicycle ride-in’ at the court’s existing headquarters have taken place, but civil society has announced it intends to step up its campaign to demand the demolition of the Doi Suthep project. Photo: DoiSuthepMountain / Facebook
Small protests and a ‘bicycle ride-in’ at the court’s existing headquarters have taken place, but civil society has announced it intends to step up its campaign to demand the demolition of the Doi Suthep project. Photo: DoiSuthepMountain / Facebook

Gen Prayut must heed the voice of the people, who disagree with the land development in a forest area on the scenic mountain in this northern province, Theerasak Roopsuwan, who co-leads the protest, said yesterday (Apr 23).

The correct solution in the protesters’ eyes is the demolition of buildings, including a new courthouse and 45 residences, now being built for judicial officials of the Region 5 Court of Appeal Office on a plot of land covering 127 rai.

Because the area has been declared as a degraded forest and belongs to the Treasury Department, state officials say the project does not violate any laws.

However, their opponents, who are looking at the issue from an environmental point of view, see no benefit to the construction, part of which is on mountain slopes which could make the buildings prone to natural disasters.

Environmental group, the Seub Nakhasathien Foundation, also views the buildings as an eyesore, and has warned the government this project will mar its efforts to restore Thailand’s dwindling forests.

“We want people in Chiang Mai and nearby provinces to show up in force on April 29,” said Bannarot Buakhli, another key protest leader.

Sunday was picked because his network expects a solution, as discussed at last week’s meeting between a state-civic committee and the Chiang Mai governor, will have been forwarded to the prime minister by then.

Gen Prayut is expected to make a decision on the fate of the project early next month.

The meeting agreed to restore the area and find a new location for judicial officials, but could not settle on whether the buildings should be demolished.

Mr Bannarot said if the network does not hear good news from the prime minister, the group will mobilise more supporters and turn its fight into a “war”.

People have been asked to back a campaign on Change.org, while vendors in Chiang Mai’s Warorot local market and outside Muang district put up green signs and placards saying they will not sell goods to those who destroy the forest.

Nikom Putta, chairman of the Chiang Mai-based Upper Ping River Watershed Conservation Programme, said he believes Gen Prayut will not order officials to knock down the buildings.

However, he suggested, people should not be allowed to occupy and make use of the area.

The leading environmental activist, who vowed to stage a hunger strike in protest, made a comment after Chamnan Rawiwannaphong, former president of the Region 5 Court of Appeal Office, reportedly suggested judicial officials be allowed to live and work in the area for 10 years while restoring the environment.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Xonax | 24 April 2018 - 11:17:04

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project begin.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 24 April 2018 - 09:19:09

It is heart warming that ordinary thai citizens stand up and care for remaining thai nature against nepotism of greedy 'officials' and builders, destroying forest hill area with chance on future land slides.
No blessings on this project for those who go to live there.
Phuket is a good example of to what that leads. To much hot concrete, beauty gone, when raining flooding and land slides.

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.