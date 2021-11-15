BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Protester shot in chest at Bangkok rally

BANGKOK: A man was shot in the chest during a rally yesterday (Nov 14) against a Constitutional Court ruling after key protest leaders were accused of trying to bring down the constitutional monarchy.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 15 November 2021, 08:41AM

Demonstrators gather at Pathumwan intersection before moving on to the German embassy on Sathon Road with a statement opposing the court ruling that they claimed will bring about the return of absolute monarchy. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

The man was shot in front of the Forensic Medicine Institute of Police General Hospital in Bangkok at 5:12pm and was rushed out of the area for treatment, following several gunshot sounds, reports the Bangkok Post.

The protest was staged at Democracy Monument at 3pm and led by the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, the Thalu Fah Group, the Democracy Restoration Group, the Ratsadon movement, and the Coalition of Salaya for Democracy, Supporter Thailand, We Volunteer and Campaigning for a People’s Constitution groups.

Afterwards, the rally moved on to Pathumwan intersection. Marchers had also intended to visit the German embassy in Sathon district to submit a petition to reform the highest institution.

However, police had already blocked the lanes in and out of Pathumwan intersection.

Protesters then blocked more traffic while giving speeches.

The group also held aloft nine straw effigies dressed in black to represent the judicial officials who ruled that Arnon Nampa, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul aimed to bring down the constitutional monarchy.

The court had ordered them to cease all actions deemed threatening to the democratic system with the King as head of state. They burned the effigies at the intersection.

The protesters claimed that the Constitutional Court’s ruling is bringing the country back to an absolute monarchy and they were opposing it.

At 6:20pm, protesters reached the German embassy to submit a statement opposing the court ruling.

Three representatives were allowed into the embassy premises to hand in the statement.

It was the second rally outside the embassy, following a demonstration on Oct 26 last year that led to the indictment of 13 leaders on lese majeste and other charges.

christysweet | 15 November 2021 - 10:54:16 

Democracy cannot function 
 under Article 112. Anyone who supports such a law is lying if they also claim to want a democratic government.

christysweet | 15 November 2021 - 10:44:59 

I can certainly agree that  [CENSORED]  and it's time for [CENSORED] if Thailand is ever to [CENSORED]. But, [CENSORED] can the  [CENSORED] do the right thing and  [CENSORED] - [CENSORED]

 

Phuket community
