Protest leader Penguin put behind bars

BANGKOK: Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, a co-leader of the Ratsadon group, was detained yesterday (Aug 8) when he showed up at the Royal Thai Police (RTP) Office, two days before a key rally is staged at the Ratchaprasong intersection.

police
By Bangkok Post

Monday 9 August 2021, 09:10AM

Protest leader Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak gives the three finger salute. Photo: Bangkok Post

Police also detained 14 suspects in connection with violence, including arson, during the protest on Saturday.

Mr Parit reported to RTP headquarters after being summonsed on Aug 2 over his role behind the graffiti that appeared outside the Region 1 office of the Border Police Bureau in Pathum Thani. He went there to lobby police to release protest leaders being held in custody.

On arrival, police presented him with an arrest warrant issued by the Thanyaburi court. It also issued a warrant for Natchanon Pairoj, another co-leader of the Ratsadon group who was also required to report.

Mr Parit told supporters who gathered there to continue the fight without him and join the rally at the Ratchaprasong intersection tomorrow.

Meanwhile, police released details of the 14 suspects detained in connection with Saturday’s violence.

Four were charged with arson and injuring police, while the others face charges for being involved in illegal and criminal activities, said Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner and spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB). He said three crowd control police were injured during the weekend’s clashes with protesters at Din Daeng intersection.

One of the injured three was still in intensive care at Police General Hospital after he was shot in the back of his neck, said Pol Maj Gen Piya.

Pol Lt Col Barami Wong-inta, a police investigator with Phaya Thai station, said a police detention truck was torched and a police booth was badly damaged during Saturday’s resumption of clashes.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

The Free Youth group on Saturday posted on its Instagram a message reading: “The people have fought back burning up a police car!”

After criticism over the riot, it edited the post later to say: “It remains unknown who burned it.”

Elsewhere, lettering at the front of the Royal Thai Police Office (RTPO) was defaced on Saturday night after a running battle between metropolitan police and anti-government protesters at the Victory Monument which began in the afternoon.

After being alerted to the defacement, personnel from the Central Police Forensic Science Division went to examine the damage and collect evidence and fingerprints from the front of the RTPO headquarters on Phra Ram 1 road in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district.

Several letters on the RTPO signage were found to have been removed.

Pol Lt Gen Thanapol Srisopha, the Special Branch Bureau commissioner, reported the incident to Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, the police chief.

Special branch police filed a complaint with Pathumwan police to create an official record.

The defacement of the RTPO came after running battles between police and pro-democracy demonstrators during the afternoon near Victory Monument and the Din Daeng intersection.

