Protest by villagers shuts down Rawai ‘COVID hotel’

PHUKET: A protest by about 50 villagers has forced local officials to shut down a hotel in Rawai from being used as accommodation for people under observation for COVID-19.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 15 April 2020, 05:34PM

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos address the villagers this morning (Apr 15). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The villagers massed in Soi Masjid, Baan Bang Kontee, in Moo 4, Rawai, at about 10am.

Soon to arrive at the scene were Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos, Chalong Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit, Rawai Subdistrict Chief (Kamnan) Charung Thaochan and Muang District Chief Anuphap Rodkwan Yodrabum.

Mr Anuphap explained that the people staying at the hotel were not confirmed as infected with COVID-19.

They were just under observation on suspicion of being infected with the disease, he said.

“The people are not patients, they only had close contact with patients. They are here to be under observation for the symptoms,” he added.

“Health officials check the patients’ condition every day and police officers and officials are on watch to ensure the patent remained in quarantine. Everyone, there is no need to worry,” Mr Anuphap said.

Regardless, Mr Anuphap confirmed that the location will no longer be used as a “COVID hotel”.

“If everyone [here] does not allow this place to be a holding facility, that is everyone’s right,” he said.

Mayor Aroon also attended to the villagers’ concerns.

“I understand everyone’s feelings. This has already been reported to provincial authorities and Vachira Phuket Hospital will take those held here for further quarantine at the hospital,” he said.

“For the comfort of the villagers, will not let Baan Bang Kontee be a place where patients are to be detained to see further symptoms.” he added.

Satisfied with the response, the villagers soon dispersed.