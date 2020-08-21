Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Protection offered to key witness in Boss case

Protection offered to key witness in Boss case

BANGKOK: A witness protection programme is ready to provide protection to the key witness in Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya’s hit-and-run case, says Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

crimepolicecorruption
By Bangkok Post

Friday 21 August 2020, 09:57AM

Former national police chief Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmoung arrives at the Office of the Council of State for questioning in connection with the Vorayuth Yoovidhya hit-and-run case. Pol Gen Somyot allegedly brought a lecturer to give new evidence about the speed of the car driven by Mr Vorayuth in the crash.  Photo: Chanat Katanyu / Bangkok Post

Former national police chief Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmoung arrives at the Office of the Council of State for questioning in connection with the Vorayuth Yoovidhya hit-and-run case. Pol Gen Somyot allegedly brought a lecturer to give new evidence about the speed of the car driven by Mr Vorayuth in the crash.  Photo: Chanat Katanyu / Bangkok Post

The Justice Ministry would protect all witnesses in the case, whether government officers or the public, he pledged.

The witness, Pol Col Thanasit Taengchan, from the Office of Police Forensic Science, examined the scene of the accident in 2012 and later changed his statement to revise down the speed of Vorayuth’s Ferrari from 177kph to 79kph.

The greatly reduced speed was an important factor in prosecutors deciding to drop charges against Mr Vorayuth.

Earlier this month, however, Pol Col Thanasit said he had faced pressure from senior officers and later tried in vain to change his statement back to 177kph.

Sources in the Rights and Liberties Protection Department said it had periodically advised Pol Col Thanasit about the conditions for witness protection.

Pol Col Thanasit told the department he had some concerns about who would be protecting him and also that he only wanted to be protected at certain times.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Concerns over his safety mounted after another key witness in the case, Jaruchart Mardthong, died in a motorbike accident in Chiang Mai province shortly after his evidence in favour of Mr Vorayuth was publicised.

Vicha Mahakun, chairman of an inquiry committee appointed by the prime minister, on Wednesday expressed concern for Pol Col Thanasit.

Move Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome earlier said that, according to a House committee report, former national police chief Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmoung had introduced university lecturer Saiprasit Koetniyom, who estimated Mr Vorayuth’s speed to have been below 80kph, to Pol Col Thanasit in February 2016.

Pol Gen Somyot yesterday said he had nothing to do with the case, didn’t know the lecturer and had been in Switzerland on the day in question.

The police panel probing the alleged mishandling of the 2012 hit-and-run case wrapped up its investigation on Wednesday (Aug 19) – 20 police were found to be negligent, some of whom had since retired.

The Public Prosecutor Commission earlier this week decided not to set up a panel to investigate Deputy Attorney-General Nate Naksuk over his decision to drop Mr Vorayuth’s reckless driving causing death charge. It said the proposed panel would only be duplicating another panel’s work.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 21 August 2020 - 11:20:14 

Nice that lowly paid Police Generals have the means to travel to Switzerland. That's their official salary though, of course. Its about time the unusual wealth of their very clever businesswomen wives was investigated.

Kurt | 21 August 2020 - 10:14:37 

Honest law enforcement people in Thailand need protection program? What is wrong with Thailand that good Government people can not be honest? It makes me remember that honest Police General who 'escaped' a few years ago to Australia to save his life and got asylum there. This is a blow in the face of people who always blindly say, the law is the law. Practical not true in Thailand.

Rorri_2 | 21 August 2020 - 10:09:09 

Mmm, who will be the "protectors?" surely NOT the not so royal Police

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket beach cleanup nets 1.5 tonnes of trash
Phuket travel bubbles may begin from Oct 1
Student, 20, dies in Phuket cheerleading ‘hazing’
Cabinet approves new driving licence rules for big bikes
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Surviving freak truck fire! Phuket water plans stall? 9 arrested over Thailand protests! || August 20
Truck driver survives electric shock, set alight after steel structure load hits overhead power lines
Scores turn out for Phuket Job Fair
Tsunami evacuation drill to be held in Kamala
Electricity outage to affect Srisoonthorn
Police ‘botched Boss report’
Phuket victims hold curse ritual for village molester
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Expat stimulus perks? Students protest continue! Emergency extension likely? || August 19
Projects to boost Phuket water supply stall in Bangkok
Senate committee on labour hears Phuket unemployment woes
State of emergency likely to be extended

 

Phuket community
Phuket travel bubbles may begin from Oct 1

This will be the same success like the 'we travel together' campaign, the NEW NORMAL...LOL...(Read More)

Truck driver survives electric shock, set alight after steel structure load hits overhead power lines

Pascale, the fact is, K, is 100% correct, this driver is lucky, to survive, but think about it, he c...(Read More)

Protection offered to key witness in Boss case

Nice that lowly paid Police Generals have the means to travel to Switzerland. That's their offic...(Read More)

Truck driver survives electric shock, set alight after steel structure load hits overhead power lines

Nice to see that good old K. is having a spiteful laugh about other peoples mishaps. Pitiful !...(Read More)

State of emergency likely to be extended

Rorri_2... nothing to add and totally agree with you....(Read More)

State of emergency likely to be extended

I do question one thing, travellers arriving back, from Thailand, coming down with Covid-19... just ...(Read More)

Protection offered to key witness in Boss case

Honest law enforcement people in Thailand need protection program? What is wrong with Thailand that ...(Read More)

Protection offered to key witness in Boss case

Mmm, who will be the "protectors?" surely NOT the not so royal Police...(Read More)

Phuket tourism plan due on Oct 1

If I was a tourist and I came here and saw all of the locals who don't wear masks (or don't ...(Read More)

Scores turn out for Phuket Job Fair

1200 Job vacancies only in region ( not only Phuket?). And more than 20,000 registered job seekers?...(Read More)

 

https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
M Beach Club Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket

 