Protected marine life found at Phuket restaurants

PHUKET: Two floating restaurants in Phuket have been charged with breach of environmental laws for having protected marine life in their possession.

environmentmarinecrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 12 March 2023, 10:48AM

Protected species of marine life have been found at two Phuket eateries. Photo: DMCR

A team from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) inspected floating restaurants in Phuket yesterday (Mar 11) to check whether they had protected marine life is there possession as had been shown in social media clips.

The inspection revealed that two venues indeed had ornamental fish which could not be caught legally.

At one of the unnamed floating restaurants officials found captured butterflyfish, lionfish, orange-lined triggerfish and moray eels (11 in total).

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

The other venue was found in possession of moorish idols, lionfish and dog-faced puffer (four in total).

People in charge of the restaurants were taken to Karon Police Station for legal processing.

In November last year, managers of three seafood restaurants in Karon were arrested for illegally selling baby parrotfish for consumption. Unlike in the current case, the three restaurants were named that time. They were Chic Restaurant, Bounty Seafood, and Ton Tan Seafood.

