BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Prosecutors to indict ‘Joe Ferrari’

Prosecutors to indict ‘Joe Ferrari’

BANGKOK: Public prosecutors have decided to indict seven policemen accused of suffocating a drug suspect to death with a plastic bag on all charges recommended by investigators, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) chief said on Friday (Nov 12).

policecorruptionmurderdrugsdeathcrime
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 13 November 2021, 09:30AM

Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon (centre) is escorted from the Crime Suppression Division to the Nakhon Sawan station on the night of Aug 26 after he surrendered and was interrogated. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon (centre) is escorted from the Crime Suppression Division to the Nakhon Sawan station on the night of Aug 26 after he surrendered and was interrogated. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej said the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) had agreed to prosecute Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon, a former chief of the Muang district station in Nakhon Sawan and six colleagues, reports the Bangkok Post.

The prosecutors agreed to the four charges proposed by the police in the investigation report submitted to them on Nov 3: malfeasance, abuse of authority, torture causing death and coercion, he added.

A police source said the OAG would indict the men in the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases next week.

The charges bear the maximum penalty of death.

Pol Col Thitisan, 30, also known as Joe Ferrari for his extraordinary wealth and collection of expensive cars, and six subordinates working at the police station he headed were accused of killing Chiraphong Thanapat, a 24-year-old drug suspect, while trying to extort B2 million from him on Aug 5.

AXA Insurance PCL

A video posted on social media showed Chiraphong’s head covered by a black plastic bag during the interrogation and that he was being suffocated. He was officially pronounced dead the next day.

The other accused are:
Pol Maj Rawirot Ditthong
Pol Capt Songyot Khlainak
Pol Lt Thoranin Matwanna
Pol Snr Sgt Maj Suphakon Nimchuen
Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wisut Bunkhiew
Pol L/Cpl Pawikon Khammarew

All of the accused have been discharged from the police force but they maintain their rank pending the outcome of the court cases.

Pol Col Thitisan has denied all charges and vowed to fight the case in court.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Governor to present ‘Phuket Health Smart City’ plan to Cabinet
CCSA advisor concerned about Bangkok case numbers
MRTA moves forward with Phuket light rail
Blitz on smoky cars to curb PM2.5 smog
Wet weather to continue
US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years
Motorbike rider jumps off Phuket bridge
Phuket marks 61 new COVID cases, two new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand travel rules could see changes, PayPal Thailand, Bars to stay closed |:| November 12
Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars
Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge
Phuket City Municipality issues Loy Krathong rules
More Russian flights return to Phuket
Prayut mulls easing COVID travel rules
Phuket marks 53 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars

Governments! Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right. Here I am stuck in the middle while moro...(Read More)

Prayut mulls easing COVID travel rules

If you want to ease travel restrictions then you better open the bars and nightlife venues or the to...(Read More)

Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge

Expected tourism surge??? Sounds like the TAT have been playing with the magic markers again! Or jus...(Read More)

Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast

Heavy rains moved in at about midnight Nov 12/13 here in Thalang, 34 hours after the bulletin was ...(Read More)

Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge

Good luck expecting a surge before Jan 15- Uncle Tu has put paid to that! Does the Gov realize t...(Read More)

Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars

Well, the puritans have killed any hopes of even a semblance of High Season with that. All it does i...(Read More)

Reopening delayed for nightclubs, bars

What a bunch of hypocrites! All the bars are already open: there are all restaurants now. And some i...(Read More)

Phuket airport asks to relocate testing on arrival ahead of expected tourism surge

If arrivals have to be bused to a hospital for testing, or an offsite testing centre - that will tak...(Read More)

Department to meet jab target by month’s end

What happened to the ten million dollars and 1 1/2 million Pfizer doses given to Thailand by the U.S...(Read More)

Teen surrenders for fatal stabbing in Rawai

"Nakarin had sustained at least knife wounds". ED-Looks like the proof readers are taking...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Exotic Fishing Thailand
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property

 