Prosecutors charge six suspects over Tangmo’s death

Prosecutors charge six suspects over Tangmo's death

BANGKOK: Public prosecutors have indicted six suspects over the death by drowning of actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong on Feb 24.

deathaccidents
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 4 August 2022, 11:48AM

Office of the Attorney-General deputy spokesman Prayut Petcharakhun and Nonthaburi provincial prosecutor Supaporn Nipavanich announce the indictments against six suspects in connection with the drowning of actress Nida ‘Tangmo’ Patcharaveerapong. Photo: Supplied / Wassayos Ngamkham

Office of the Attorney-General deputy spokesman Prayut Petcharakhun and Nonthaburi provincial prosecutor Supaporn Nipavanich announce the indictments against six suspects in connection with the drowning of actress Nida ‘Tangmo’ Patcharaveerapong. Photo: Supplied / Wassayos Ngamkham

Nonthaburi provincial prosecutors announced the decision yesterday (Aug 3), after having postponed it three times, reports the Bangkok Post.

The six are speedboat owner Tanupat “Por’’ Lerttaweewit, Phaiboon “Robert’ Trikanjananun, Wisapat “Sand’’ Manomairat, Nitas “Job’’ Kiratisoonthisathorn, Tangmo’s manager Idsarin “Gatick’’ Juthasuksawat and Peam “Em’’ Thamtheerasri.

Mr Peam was not in the speedboat when the actress fell into the Chao Phraya river and drowned, but he allegedly advised the other passengers to delay giving statements to police.

Tangmo’s mother, Panida Siriyuthayothin, filed the case against the six with Nonthaburi police.

Office of the Attorney-General deputy spokesman Prayuth Petchkhun told reporters that the prosecutors decided to indict Mr Tanupat on five charges - recklessness causing death, giving a false statement, driving a boat without a licence, dropping objects into the river, and illegally taking the anti-anxiety drug alprazolam, a category 2 listed psychotropic medication.

Mr Phaiboon was indicted on four charges - recklessness causing death, driving a boat with an expired registration, driving a boat without a licence, and dropping objects into the river.

Mr Prayuth said Mr Wisapat, who is a transgender woman, was charged with recklessness causing death.

Mr Nitas was indicted on three charges - recklessness causing death, assisting others to avoid punishment or receive less punishment, concealing evidence, and dropping objects into the river.

Ms Idsarin was charged with recklessness causing death, giving a false statement and assisting others to avoid punishment or to receive less punishment, and concealing evidence.

Mr Peam was charged with directing others to make false statements and assisting others to avoid punishment or receive less punishment, and concealing evidence.

CBRE Phuket

The court later granted bail to all suspects.

Ms Idsarin and Mr Nitas were each released on B210,000 cash Mr Tanupat placed B160,000 as surety. Mr Wisapat and Mr Phaiboon were released on B120,000 bail each. Mr Peam was released on B90,000 surety.

Tangmo, 37, fell into the Chao Phraya River near Pibul 1 pier in Muang district of Nonthaburi on the night of Feb 24. Her body was found two days later.

Ms Panida earlier withdrew a murder case against the suspects.

Mr Prayuth said the police investigation report did not show any evidence to support a murder case.

Around 10am yesterday, police took the six suspects to Nonthaburi Provincial Court for arraignment. The suspects showed no emotion and did not give any interviews.

In April, police forwarded their investigation report into the death of the actress on Feb 24 to public prosecutors, after concluding the actress’s death was caused by the reckless actions of people in the boat with her.

They asked the prosecution to indict the six suspects on charges including reckless endangerment causing death.

Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1, Pol Lt Gen Jirapat Phumjit, earlier said investigators were convinced by the evidence in their possession and witness statements that Tangmo died after falling into the Chao Phraya River from the back of the speedboat she was travelling in with her friends, about 10.34pm that night.

After she fell in the water she was sucked into the boat’s propellor and the blades left 26 gashes on her body - the largest of which was on the inner side of her right thigh, he said.

Phuket community
Phuket’s second monkeypox case a German tourist, 25

The poor monkeypox expert feels persecuted again. As there are so many cases in Germany and other pa...(Read More)

‘Stay neutral’ as US-China tensions rise, experts says

Kurt you know what to do if you do not like it !...(Read More)

Phuket’s second monkeypox case a German tourist, 25

It's very obvious that Thai doctors are ordered to let monkeypox being a 'foreign' thing...(Read More)

Phuket officials target coastal erosion

when you totally ignore what breakwaters are and building walls along the beach SOMNAMNA'...(Read More)

Officials respond to Srisoonthorn floods

Yes, Panama is one of these places. Panama Canal exists by the grace of rainfall. But Phuket Governm...(Read More)

Pub of shooting incident given four days to explain late trading

Pascale may realize that sometimes 'a matter of speaking' express something. Thailand is sl...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

Pascale just googled 'disaster' in general. However, international Maritime- and Aviation ...(Read More)

Pub of shooting incident given four days to explain late trading

@Old guy Have you ever been to a 4th world country ?...(Read More)

‘Stay neutral’ as US-China tensions rise, experts says

I agree ! For Thailand it's the best solution ! ...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

Aviation-Safety.net clearly reported that the nose landing gear collapsed! Did not read yet or the a...(Read More)

 

