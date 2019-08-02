PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards shortlisted nominees revealed

BANGKOK: The PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, Thailand’s long-running and most prestigious real estate awards programme, has revealed the shortlisted nominees with its inclusive roster to date.

Friday 2 August 2019

For its 14th edition, the Awards nominees is led by former Best Developer title holder Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) with more than 15 nods, including several nominations for its Whizdom-branded properties. MQDC also earns citations for a few special awards, including the Special Recognition in Sustainable Development.

Another leading nominee is boutique developer Habitat Group, which won nine awards in 2018 including two golden trophies and seven Highly Commended distinctions.

Last year’s champion AP (Thailand) returns with three nominations: two in the Development categories and one for the Special Recognition in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

A total of 64 categories will be presented in 2019, a significant increase from last edition’s 52 award categories, reflecting the strong performance of the Thailand’s property market. New competitive categories this year include Best Hotel Residence, Best Senior Living Architectural Design, and Best Smart Home Development, which was previously a special award in 2018.

Peerapong Jaroon-ek, Chief Executive Officer of Origin Property, has been selected by the editors of PropertyGuru Property Report magazine as the 2019 Thailand Real Estate Personality of the Year for his leadership and contributions to the Thailand 4.0 initiative. He joins the company of former winners Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi (Frasers Property), Supaluck Umpujh (The Mall Group) and Tos Chirathivat (The Central Group) when he accepts the special award at the gala night.

The Awards’ official charity partner will select and present the Right To Play for Community Projects Award for a developer with exemplary efforts of community-building outside their development.

Smart solutions company WiseSight will announce six new special awards for Best Digital Performance Condo Development (Bangkok), Best Digital Performance Housing Development (Bangkok), Best Digital Performance Condo Development (Provincial), Best Digital Performance Housing Development (Provincial), Best Digital Performance Commercial Development, and Best Digital Performance Hotel Residence.

The Winners and Highly Commended awardees will be presented during the black-tie gala dinner and ceremony on Friday, Aug 9, at the ballroom of the Athenee Hotel in Bangkok. The red carpet arrivals begin at 5pm.

JLL Thailand country manager Suphin Mechuchep once again leads the independent judging panel, whose members conducted supervised site inspections for the shortlisted projects. She is joined on the panel by respected experts in the industry: Arunee Thiemhong, President, Thai Real Estate Sales and Marketing Association; Chaivut Saengaram, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, Chuchawal-Royal Haskoning Ltd; Chaiyuth Pete Thirangoon, Director, Akatan Company Limited; Charles Blocker, CEO & Founder, IC Partners Limited; Leong Choong Peng, Advisor (Thailand), Arcadis, and Director, Australian Institute of Quantity Surveyors; Marciano Birjmohun, Managing Director, DMRD Co Ltd; Dr. Phongthon Tharachai, CEO, Project Planning Service Public Company Limited; Sasivimol Sinthawanarong, Design Principal, JARKEN Co., Ltd.; Prof. Sonthya Vanichvatana, PhD, Associate Architect, MRICS, and Chairperson, Department of Real Estate, Martin de Tours School of Management and Economics, MSME Business School, Assumption University; and Tawatchai Kobkaikit, Managing Director, TK Studio.

The regional panel judges are: Clayton Wade, Managing Director, Premier Homes Real Estate; George Willoughby, Managing Director, Form Realty Thailand; John Jepson, Managing Director, Samui Real Estate Locators Co. Ltd; Mesa Wongsida, Director, North Shore Property Co.,Ltd; Nick Thatcher, Managing Director, Thai-Real.com; Robert Krupica, Senior Partner, Hughes Krupica; Thanyamai Totharong, Founder & President, ARISE ASIA Co., Ltd; Tomas Noren, Senior Manager (Property and Asset Management), JLL; and Vera Key, Sales and Marketing Director, Siam Properties.

The entire awards programme is supervised by BDO in Thailand, led by audit and assurances partner Matthew Cutt, and assisted by audit services manager Angelina Harinck and assistant manager Komang Indrihapsari. The award-winning team of BDO is one of the world’s largest networks of auditing and accountancy firms.

The 14th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2019 is supported by platinum sponsor Hitachi Elevators & Escalators; gold sponsors Kudos and JLL; official airline partner THAI Airways; official portal partner DDproperty, Thailand’s leading property site; official charity partner Right To Play; official magazine PropertyGuru Property Report; media partners Engineering Today, GM Live, Luxury Society Asia, Terra BKK, The Bangkok Insight, The Phuket News, The Standard; and official supervisor BDO.

SHORTLIST OF NOMINEES

14th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2019

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer

• Winner to be announced at the gala dinner on 9 August 2019

Best Boutique Developer

• Asset Five Group Public Company Limited

• AssetWise Co., Ltd

• Boutique Corporation Public Company Limited

• D'Well Grand Asset Co.,Ltd

• Habitat Group Co., Ltd.

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Bangkok)

• Whizdom Asoke-Sukhumvit by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Best Luxury Condo Development (Bangkok)

• ANIL Sathorn 12 by Grand Unity Development Co., Ltd.

• The Address Siam-Ratchathewi by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

• The Collection by Siamese Asset Co., Ltd.

Best High End Condo Development (Bangkok)

• Cloud Thonglor-Petchaburi by Risland (Thailand)

• Walden Sukhumvit 39 by Habitat Group

Best Mid End Condo Development (Bangkok)

• The Privacy Jatujak by Pruksa Real Estate Public Company Limited

• Modiz Collection Bangpho by AssetWise Co.,Ltd

Best Affordable Condo Development (Bangkok)

• AMBER CONDO by Eastern Star Real Estate Public Company Limited

• ATMOZ Ladprao 71 by AssetWise Co.,Ltd

• Niche MONO Ramkhamhaeng by SENA Development Public Company Limited

• Polis Condo Suksawat 64 by W&W Property and Development Co., Ltd

• The Nest Sukhumvit 71 by The Nest Property

Best Housing Development (Bangkok)

• AIRES RAMA 9 by D'Well Grand Asset Co.,Ltd

• Vana Residence Rama9 – Srinakarin by Asset Five Group Public Company Limited

Best Luxury Housing Development (Phuket)

• Avadina Hills by Anantara, a development by Minor International and Kajima

Best Housing Development (Phuket)

• Anchan Hills by Pearl Island Property

• Botanica Luxury villas by Botanica Luxury Phuket Co.,Ltd

• Riverhouse by E Land Development Co., Ltd.

• Utopia Maikhao by Utopia Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Best Condo Development (Phuket)

• MGallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside by MontAzure

• Utopia Loft Naiharn by Utopia Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Best Resort Housing Development (Samui)

• Wild Cottage Luxury and Natural by You Chill, We Work

Best Housing Development (Phang-Nga and Krabi)

• Aquella Lakeside by Paradise Group

Best Housing Development (Eastern Seaboard)

• Patta Prime by Patta Development Co.,Ltd.

• Baan Dusit Pattaya Hill by Dusit Groups Pattaya

• The Prospect by Grand Paradise Villa Co., Ltd.

Best High Rise Condo Development (Eastern Seaboard)

• The Panora Pattaya by Mida Property Co., Ltd

• The Riviera Jomtien by The Riviera Group

• The Riviera Monaco by The Riviera Group

Best Low Rise Condo Development (Eastern Seaboard)

• Winner to be announced at the gala dinner on 9 August 2019

Best Hotel Development (Eastern Seaboard)

• Ramada by Wyndam Mira North Pattaya by Habitat Group

Best Housing Development (Hua Hin)

• Hua Hin Hillside Hamlet by Phanphim Developments Co,.Ltd.

Best Smart Home Development

• Winner to be announced at the gala dinner on 9 August 2019

Best Hotel Residence

• Winner to be announced at the gala dinner on 9 August 2019

Best Mixed Use Development

• Siamese Rama 9 by Siamese Asset.,Ltd. Design Consultant - PLACE Architects Limited

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok)

• Whizdom Asoke-Sukhumvit by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok)

• Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit by Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit Corporation Limited, Subsidiary of Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited

• Mulberry Grove The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

• Park Origin Thonglor by Origin Property Public Company Limited

Best High End Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok)

• FYNN Asoke by FYNN Development Co., Ltd.

• Walden Sukhumvit 39 by Habitat Group

Best Mid End Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok)

• Niche Pride Taopoon Interchange by SENA Development Public Company Limited

• The Nest Chula-Samyan by The Nest Property

• Whizdom The Forestias by MQDC Town Royal Place Limited

Best Affordable Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok)

• Amber Condo by Eastern Star Real Estate Public Company Limited

• Siamese Rama 9 by Siamese Asset.,Ltd. Design Consultant - PLACE Architects Limited

• The Nest Sukhumvit 64 by The Nest Property

• The Nest Sukhumvit 71 by The Nest Property

Best Luxury Housing Architectural Design (Bangkok)

• Iden Sukhumvit 101 by Iris Group

• Metier by W&W Property and Development Co., Ltd

• Mulberry Grove The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Best Housing Architectural Design (Bangkok)

• Authen Ladprao – Nakniwat by Realty Group Development Co.,Ltd

• The Obsidian by V.I.P. Housing Company Limited

• Vana Residence Rama9 – Srinakarin by Asset Five Group Public Company Limited

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Interior Design (Bangkok)

• Whizdom Asoke-Sukhumvit by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Best Luxury Condo Interior Design (Bangkok)

• Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit by Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit Corporation Limited, Subsidiary of Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Best High End Condo Interior Design (Bangkok)

• Walden Sukhumvit 39 by Habitat Group

Best Mid End Condo Interior Design (Bangkok)

• Siamese Exclusive Ratchada by Siamese Asset Co., Ltd.

• The Privacy Jatujak by Pruksa Real Estate Public Company Limited

• The Nest Chula-Samyan by The Nest Property

• Whizdom The Forestias by MQDC Town Royal Place Limited

Best Affordable Condo Interior Design (Bangkok)

• Siamese Rama 9 by Siamese Asset Co., Ltd.

• Niche MONO Mega Space Bangna by SENA Development Public Company Limited

• The Nest Sukhumvit 64 by The Nest Property

• The Nest Sukhumvit 71 by The Nest Property

Best Senior Living Architectural Design

• The Aspen Tree at The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Best Luxury Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Bangkok)

• Mulberry Grove The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

• Park Origin Thonglor by Origin Property Public Company Limited

Best High End Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Bangkok)

• FYNN Asoke by FYNN Development Co., Ltd.

Best Mid End Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Bangkok)"

• The Nest Chula-Samyan by The Nest Property

Best Affordable Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Bangkok)

• Life Sathorn Sierra by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

• Niche MONO Ramkhamhaeng by SENA Development Public Company Limited

• Siamese Rama 9 by Siamese Asset Co., Ltd.

• The Matt Sukhumvit 113 by Akra land and house co.,ltd

• The Nest Sukhumvit 64 by The Nest Property

• The Nest Sukhumvit 71 by The Nest Property

Best Condo Architectural Design (Resort)

• MGallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside by MontAzure

• The Riviera Jomtien by The Riviera Group

• Utopia Karon by Utopia Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Best Luxury Housing Architectural Design (Resort)

• Aquella Lakeside by Paradise Group

• Riverhouse by E Land Development Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Architectural Design (Resort)

• Anchan Hills by Pearl Island Property

• Botanica Luxury villas by Botanica Luxury Phuket Co.,Ltd

• Malada Grand Coulee by Malada Co.,Ltd

• The Prospect by Grand Paradise Villa Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Interior Design

• GLAM by AssetWise Co.,Ltd

• Wild Cottage Luxury and Natural by You Chill, We Work

Best Hotel Interior Design

• Ramada by Wyndam Mira North Pattaya by Habitat Group

Best Hotel Architectural Design

• Ramada by Wyndam Mira North Pattaya by Habitat Group

Best Hotel Landscape Architectural Design

• Ramada by Wyndam Mira North Pattaya by Habitat Group

Best Housing Landscape Architectural Design

• Beyond Residence by Beyond Samui Co., Ltd

• Mulberry Grove The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

• Wild Cottage Luxury and Natural by You Chill, We Work

Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Resort)

• MGallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside by MontAzure

• Utopia Loft Naiharn by Utopia Construction Group Co., Ltd.

BEST OF THAILAND AWARDS

Best Green Development

• ANIL Sathorn 12 by Grand Unity Development Co., Ltd.

• Whizdom The Forestias by MQDC Town Royal Place Limited

Best Universal Design Development

• Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit by Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit Corporation Limited, Subsidiary of Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Best Condo Development (Thailand)

• Winner to be announced at the gala dinner on 9 August 2019

Best Housing Development (Thailand)

• Winner to be announced at the gala dinner on 9 August 2019

SPECIAL AWARDS

Special Recognition in CSR

• AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

• Asset Five Group Public Company Limited

• Boutique Corporation Public Company Limited

• Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

• SENA Development Public Company Limited

• Siamese Asset Co., Ltd.

• Sisaran Group

Special Recognition in Sustainable Development

• Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Special Recognition for Design and Construction

• Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

• Siamese Asset Co., Ltd.

Special Recognition for Building Communities

• LPN Development Plc. Co.Ltd

Special Recognition for Public Facility

• Deep Excavation and Completion of the Sanam Chai Station Project by Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand

• Suvarnabhumi International Airport Midfield Satellite 1 by Airport of Thailand Public Company Limited

Right to Play for Community Projects Award

• Winner to be announced at the gala dinner on 9 August 2019

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Thailand Real Estate Personality of the Year

• Peerapong Jaroon-ek, CEO, Origin Property Public Company Limited

POWERED BY WISESIGHT AWARDS

Winners to be announced at the gala dinner on Aug 9.

• Best Digital Performance Condo Development (Bangkok)

• Best Digital Performance Housing Development (Bangkok)

• Best Digital Performance Condo Development (Provincial)

• Best Digital Performance Housing Development (Provincial)

• Best Digital Performance Commercial Development

• Best Digital Performance Hotel Residence

