Start From: Friday 9 August 2019, 06:00PM to Friday 9 August 2019, 10:30PM

Celebrate Thailand's finest developers by nominating them for the industry's most prestigious awards. With a professionally run judging system supervised by the award-winning team of BDO, one of the world's largest auditing and accountancy firms, the Asia Property Awards is the gold standard in real estate. Gala Dinner & Awards on 9 August 2019 at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.