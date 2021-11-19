Prominent Blockchain Security Issues

Blockchain is a technology that is at the back of cryptocurrencies and can make several services more efficient.



However, the security of this technology needs to be taken into consideration for it to reach its full potential. As such, there are several ways hackers can exploit vulnerabilities in blockchains:

Transaction malleability.

51% attack.

Double-spending attacks.

DDoS attacks on nodes.

Low hash power attackers can temporarily stall networks by exhausting computational resources.

This article will cover some prominent blockchain security issues that are hindering the evolution of blockchain-based systems.

How Does Blockchain Work?

Blockchain technology is a secure way to process transactions. It has become popular in the financial industry, but it can be used for other types of data as well. The blockchain database isn’t stored in any single location, meaning that every transaction is public and verifiable by anyone using the system.

Blockchain technology was originally intended to facilitate secure online currency transactions without an intermediary like a bank; however, companies have also found other potential uses for this distributed ledger technology (DLT).

The idea behind this technology was to create a fast and secure way of recording transactions between parties without third-party verification. However, as with any other system, there are vulnerabilities that malicious actors can exploit.

Blockchain Vulnerabilities

51% Attack

A blockchain is a decentralized ledger that records transactions and other data across a peer-to-peer network. The computational power required to maintain this network comes from the blockchain users who are known as miners. However, if one party gained control of more than half the computational resources on the network, they could alter past transactions and become administrators. This is called a 51% attack.

It used to be extremely difficult for any individual or organization to amass enough computing power that their chances of successfully carrying out this attack were significantly increased. But now, there exists a new threat: cryptocurrency mining pools.

Transaction Malleability

Blockchain is the technology behind Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many other cryptocurrencies. Without a secure system like this one, all of these digital currencies would not exist today. Blockchain helps keep track of every single transaction made with each cryptocurrency so that no one spends or receives any coin they shouldn’t have access to - it’s all very transparent! However, there is a small problem with this model: Transaction Malleability.

Transaction Malleability is a vulnerability in the blockchain that allows for transactions to be changed without invalidating them. This can lead to problems such as double-spending, which causes irreversible damage and leaves users vulnerable to hackers. Blockchain developers are working on solutions such as SegWit and other methods of protecting against this vulnerability.

DDoS Attacks on Nodes

In recent weeks, many have been discussing the vulnerability of blockchain technology. One potential issue is that a single node can be compromised by a DDoS attack and then used to disrupt the entire network. In order to mitigate this risk, nodes need to have sufficient bandwidth and storage capacity to not be susceptible to these types of attacks.

In addition, there are other factors such as the number of transactions per second or whether you’re using Proof-of-Work or Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanisms that could affect your tolerance against DDoS attacks on nodes.

Finally, some believe that distributed ledger technologies like blockchain will eventually be replaced with newer technologies that offer more robust security features.

Final Word

Blockchain is an amazing innovation that has great potential to disrupt many industries. However, we need a security solution to confidently adopt this technology without fear of data breaches or other cyber incidents for the industry to evolve and grow. This will be critical if organizations want to take advantage of the benefits of blockchains while minimizing their risks.

