THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Prohibition is Over!

Prohibition is Over!

Americans have a special place in their heart, perhaps more accurately in their liver, for the resurgence of the Speakeasy. The Prohibition, a constitutional ban on the production, importation, transportation, and sale of alcohol that lasted from 1920 to 1933 were in fact 13 years of pushback against a government policy of temperance that was rejected wholly by the masses.

Friday 10 January 2020, 03:00PM

Quilted leather luxury at Speakeasy Yacht Club

Quilted leather luxury at Speakeasy Yacht Club

The national constitutional ban on alcohol had a direct correlation with organised crime as just prior to the ban, the saloon was a staple of American society. The desire to imbibe did not simply vanish with the stroke of the pen that ushered in the amendment and the absence of absinthe would swiftly be filled and distilled.

Smugglers began importing distilled libations, homemade cocktails came into the lexicon, and many a patron found their way to a secret new shop they could partake and please their parched palate for the spirit they sought.
The shops that sprang up as a result of these temperance policies became known as a Speakeasy, aptly named as a softly spoken tone was expected to be adopted when describing the illicit activity taking place in such an establishment. By 1925, there were anywhere from 30,000 to 100,000 speakeasy clubs in New York City alone suggests “Teaching With Documents: The Volstead Act and Related Prohibition Documents” in the United States National Archives. For over a decade, Americans endured crime waves, illness from unregulated distillations, and many other ills as a result of this policy but all that was about to end.

December 5, 1933 the grand temperance experiment failed and the repeal of the 21st Amendment took place. Ever since, Americans have donned the regalia of the Roaring Twenties, and enjoy a Repeal Party at a local Speakeasy throwback.

People in Phuket have the opportunity to enjoy one of the island’s newest. The Speakeasy Yacht Club Restaurant is a welcomed addition to Royal Phuket Marina’s boardwalk with the boats and marina backdrop making any date night quite impressive. This establishment gives all the thrills of the classic Roaring Twenties feel with a modern touch of international culinary delights.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Boasting a visually stunning décor that is something right out of the era with long quilted leather chesterfield sofas and Edison bulbs illuminating the room. If you prefer a view, you can enjoy your meal with a waterside candle-lit view of the Royal Phuket Marina and all the beautiful yachts and amazing villas that make this area one of Phuket’s most treasured.

Every Friday, Speakeasy shifts between Indian and Mexican delicacies. On Indian cuisine night, head chef Rom Bahadur Rayamajhi, who hails from Nepal and is the personal chef of RPM’s CEO and founder Gulu Lalvani, treats diners to an assortment of dishes. Chef Rayamajhi’s credentials are long. He was the head chef for AKA SAKA Restaurant, Defence Colony, New Delhi and has been the Executive Chef at Royal Phuket Marina since 2012.

One challenge many people have with Indian cuisine is navigating the menu. While they love Indian food, the menu can be quite intimidating as there are rarely pictures or explanations of what items are what, so one tends to rely on fate to decide what will be for dinner. That intimidation is removed at Speakeasy Yacht Club as the most popular dishes are offered with ease and simplicity. Butter Chicken with its deep sunset red hue, roasted Gobi with a crisp perfect texture, sensationally seasoned basmati rice and fluffy nan bread to soak it all in. Speakeasy Yacht Club selects quintessential regional dishes from the north and south of India and simplifies it just right for the night.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket readies for Children’s Day
Banyan Tree Phuket’s best kept secret: Tre!
How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health
New Year’s pup ‘How to…’ guide
Mardi Gras with Phuket International Women’s Club
Ready to serve
Cats gives us reason to paws...
Marilyn Band – Black and White at Villa Royale Gallery
Destination Mai Khao Beach to host Phuket’s biggest Australia Day party
Turtles released at Maya Bay, Koh Phi Phi
Say ‘Oui!’ to Lady Coco Phuket
Royal Thai recipes shine at Ruen Thai!
University in the UK or US?
Rise of the Skywalker will give you Palpa’tations
Cycling in Paradise

 

Phuket community
Thailand Yacht Show officially underway

Would be interesting to read information what problems/paperwork/duties/reports you face with Thai C...(Read More)

Cops clash over scanners as 'Big Joke' links shooting to deal

Life is no Big Joke for a police general. Going 'shopping' with Lexus car of his wife during...(Read More)

Turk tourist under investigation over death of Patong ladyboy in seven-story hotel fall

Just before the thai lady boy decided to 'fly', there were 4 people in the room. Right? 2 fo...(Read More)

Fifth visitor quarantined over mystery Wuhan virus

Just saw on BBC World and CNN that the disease is SARS related. Why is China not checking flight tr...(Read More)

Bangkok on high alert as PM2.5 levels forecast to rise

'Order' strictly monitor vehicles emissions and enforce open-air burnings BEFORE this Bangko...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

No, its not simple thinking, its basic common sense. If there is little water one cant grow anythin...(Read More)

Tourism growth slowly returns

What on earth does water resources got to do with Tourism growth? ...(Read More)

How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health

Thank you for this report. Glad to see some coverage of what needs to be done whilst Neanderthals ab...(Read More)

How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health

The phenomena is natural alright, but over thousands of years- not one hundred and eighty Wa...(Read More)

Tourism growth slowly returns

K,is there anything you can think about except your water paranoia ?...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thailand Yacht Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 