Profession: Introducing Broker

Success Guide



By In Conjunction

Wednesday 13 May 2020, 09:57PM

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many people around the world are forced to spend most of their time at home. One of the opportunities to learn a new profession, free of charge and without leaving your home, is to become an introducing broker. What it is?

Introducing Broker (IB) is a specialist who is looking for clients for a broker. Namely, it offers people who intend to trade on the stock exchange to choose one or another reliable brokerage platform. Each client who makes a deposit to his account and begins to trade, brings the representing interest!

That is, the broker works for a commission.

One of these sites is IQ Option IB, where the Introducing Brokers affiliate program operates.

A specialist can offer clients not only financial instruments themselves, but also webinars and online trading courses, consulting in the field of finance and trading.

How it works?

The introducing broker gives the client the so-called referral link provided by the broker. The client is registered in the system and from now on all his activities bring profit to the introducing broker. A client trades on a brokerage platform, buys stocks or conduct operations on Forex. All this is fixed and the introducing broker receives a commission from each transaction.

In order to become an introducing broker it is not necessary to register a company. Individuals are also entitled to it.

To become an introducing broker, it is enough to register your account in the IQ Option IB Program and receive up to 45% of referral transactions with an affiliate model. In addition to commissions, if you attract 20 traders per month, bonuses are provided. Some brokers offer up to 80% commission. Most analysts agree that these are unrealistic numbers and that such offices need to be treated with great concern, reportes bestintroducingbrokers.com