Probe launched into Phuket police prostitution extortion

Probe launched into Phuket police prostitution extortion

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong has ordered the Thalang Police chief to investigate allegations that at least one Thailang Police officer was involved in extorting money from a woman under threat of charging her with prostitution.

policecrimesex
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 30 March 2022, 06:39PM

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong has ordered an invetigation into the allegations. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong has ordered an invetigation into the allegations. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The woman explained to reporters how the shakedown worked earlier today (Mar 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The woman explained to reporters how the shakedown worked earlier today (Mar 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The officer, accompanied by another man, returned to the woman’s home last Friday and threatened her to pay the money. Photo: Supplied

The officer, accompanied by another man, returned to the woman’s home last Friday and threatened her to pay the money. Photo: Supplied

The complaint filed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The complaint filed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The statement issued by Maj Gen Sermphan issued this afternoon (Mar 30). Image: Phuket Provincial Police

The statement issued by Maj Gen Sermphan issued this afternoon (Mar 30). Image: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

Maj Gen Sermphan confirmed the probe through an official police statement issued this afternoon (Mar 30).

The statement followed allegations posted on a Phuket Facebook group that a police officer at Thalang Police Station had threatened to charge the woman with prostitution if she failed to pay him money as “repayments” for her car seized in a raid in October last year.

The man returned to visit the woman at her house and threaten her again last Friday (Mar 25), the woman said.

The woman told the press today that in October last year a man had contacted her for a “personal service” and they agreed to meet at a hotel room in Phuket Town.

The woman and the man agreed to B1,500 for the service, she said.

The two were in a state of undress when seven police officers burst into the room. Only one of the officers was in police uniform. The rest said they worked with the Royal Thai Police Cyber Police division, she said.

The officers took photos and a video clip of the two before telling them to put their clothes back on, she added.

The raiding party then searched her pickup parked nearby and found her boyfriend’s BB gun and a knife, the woman said.

The officers then told her that the car would have to be seized as evidence.

However, the lead arresting officer explained that instead of taking her to Thalang Police Station, some six kilometres away, they could come to some arrangement.

The officer, who she called “Inspector T”, said he had checked with his superior officer, who had allegedly approved the arrangement as the officer was struggling financially supporting his family and looking after his elderly mother.

The officer said she could agree to pay a total of B20,000 in installments to get her car back, and not face charges, the woman said today.

She would have to sign an agreement to mark that the arrangement could be proved to be legal, she added.

The payments were to be made in monthly installments of B5,000.

The woman agreed, but when she later met the officer leading the raid to sign the agreement, the contract was for payment of B50,000, she said.

The woman decided to not pay any of the installments, prompting the officer to visit her family home last Friday (Mar 25). The officer was accompanied by another man, she said.

Angry, the officer threatened her with charges if she did not pay, she said.

He also threatened to post the video of her online if she continued to refuse to make the payments.

The woman took a photo of the two men in front of her home, prompting more angry response threatening her if she did not pay.

“Having been informed of the aforementioned matter, I have ordered the Superintendent of Thalang Police Station to conduct a preliminary investigation to determine whether or not any of the people involved were police officers or from any [government] agency, and to investigate the complaint to determine what action to take,” Maj Gen Sermphan said in his statement this afternoon.

“The offender is to be strictly prosecuted in accordance with the law, regardless of who the offender is,” he said.

Capricornball | 30 March 2022 - 21:41:54 

Wow, a rare spotlight into the dirty dealings of the RTP...things that likely go on every day in every department in every town. Being that the suspect is a cop, it will be interesting to see how the criminal in brown either protect the loser, or throw him under the bus. Either way, I feel bad for the poor prostitute, as she will likely need to pack up and disappear for her own safety.

 

Phuket community
Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

JohnC, if you think local burning isn't a significant source of haze/pollution, you are mistaken...(Read More)

Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

Another day of forming committees to tell local officials what to do. The end result...nothing at al...(Read More)

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

Well, this is to be expected as tourism slowly returns...people putting their trust in untrained num...(Read More)

Probe launched into Phuket police prostitution extortion

Wow, a rare spotlight into the dirty dealings of the RTP...things that likely go on every day in eve...(Read More)

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

Given the massive storm yesterday across the southern region mid day yesterday it would have been fo...(Read More)

Army TV channel director replaced over Russia-Ukraine war coverage

Did anyone really expect the gov't propaganda station to be neutral! Nice of the PM to be concer...(Read More)

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

Kurt,QBE is a worldwide so called solid based English Insurance,I got my from the the Australian bra...(Read More)

Roi Rim Lay praised for redistributing income

A couple of 2 day events aren't going to help anyone. Especially when, as the pictures seem to i...(Read More)

Army TV channel director replaced over Russia-Ukraine war coverage

@Kurt Europeans not go Thailand this year because they spend their money to host Ukrainian refugee...(Read More)

Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

@John C, what you call 'haze' ( a naturally happening) ) is actually man made SMOG. Little...(Read More)

 

