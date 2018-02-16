The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Probe into alleged rape by DSI official to take six months

BANGKOK: The Justice Ministry will conclude its investigation into the alleged rape and blackmail of a businesswoman by a senior official of the Department of Special Investigation within six months.

Bangkok Post

Friday 16 February 2018, 05:19PM

The businesswoman (wearing hat) arrives at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok with a relative yesterday (Feb 15) to file a rape and blackmail complaint against a senior official of the Department of Special Investigation. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd
The businesswoman (wearing hat) arrives at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok with a relative yesterday (Feb 15) to file a rape and blackmail complaint against a senior official of the Department of Special Investigation. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd

Tawatchai Thaikeo, deputy permanent secretary for justice, said today (Feb 16) that the ministry received the case from the DSI and began a serious disciplinary offence investigation on Feb 6. The ministry also told the accused man to formally acknowledge the allegations.

Investigators were currently compiling evidence and witness statements from the complainant, and setting the scope of the investigation. The probe committee would have its first meeting next week and the investigation would be concluded within 180 days, as required by law, unless there was any complication, Mr Tawatchai said.

Punishment for justice officials found to have committed a serious disciplinary offence could be either dismissal with pension benefits, or expulsion from the service with loss of pension, he said.

Yesterday (Feb 15), a 38-year-old woman property developer filed a rape and blackmail complaint with the Crime Suppression Division. She accused a C-9 level official of the DSI she met via Facebook of first trying to be overly familiar with her, and later raping her in her condominium in Pattaya in 2016.

She also accused the DSI official of recording the rape for purposes of blackmailing her and having his wife sue her for B2 million for adultery.

The official’s name has not been released.

Read original story here.

 

 
