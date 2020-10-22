Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pro-monarchy supporters gather in Thalang

Pro-monarchy supporters gather in Thalang

PHUKET: Local residents gathered in front of Thalang District Office yesterday (Oct 21) in a  show of support to “protect the monarchy”. 

politics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 October 2020, 12:12PM

The pro-monarchy supporters gathered in front of the Thalang District office yesterday (Oct 21). Photo: PR Dept

The pro-monarchy supporters gathered in front of the Thalang District office yesterday (Oct 21). Photo: PR Dept

The pro-monarchy supporters gathered in front of the Thalang District office yesterday (Oct 21). Photo: PR Dept

The pro-monarchy supporters gathered in front of the Thalang District office yesterday (Oct 21). Photo: PR Dept

The pro-monarchy supporters gathered in front of the Thalang District office yesterday (Oct 21). Photo: PR Dept

The pro-monarchy supporters gathered in front of the Thalang District office yesterday (Oct 21). Photo: PR Dept

The pro-monarchy supporters gathered in front of the Thalang District office yesterday (Oct 21). Photo: PR Dept

The pro-monarchy supporters gathered in front of the Thalang District office yesterday (Oct 21). Photo: PR Dept

« »

According to a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket), some 300 supporters gathered at the site, though photos presented show only about 100 people standing together wearing yellow shirts in front of the office. 

The PR Phuket report quoted an unmed leader of the supporters as saying, “As Thai people, we absolutely will not let any person or any group of people to slander and overthrow the monarchy that has taken care of the country for more than 700 years.”

The supporters together held placards emblazoned with slogans including, “Thalang people will together protect the nation, religions, and monarchy” and chanted in unison “We will protect the monarchy” three times.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The supporters then sang the Thai royal anthem before disbanding peacefully. 

The PR Phuket report noted that the group invited people to join another gathering at Saphan Hin Park tomorrow (Oct 23) at 5:30pm, “in order to show their power and attempt to protect the monarchy”.

Those joining the gathering tomorrow must wear a yellow shirt, PR Phuket also noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 23 October 2020 - 10:44:08 

Govenment orgainsing 'hundreds' of 'supporters', students rallying thousands- very telling.

goldwing | 22 October 2020 - 16:53:31 

disillusioned

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials honour King Chulalongkorn, Rama V
Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket-Samui, Hat Yai, Pattaya flights
Main shrines join Phuket Vegetarian Festival
New BOT Governor advises government to offer more direct assistance
PPRP MPs to hold royalist activities
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai food dominates ’best’ list! Overseas yachts welcome! Phuket golf! || October 22
Overseas yachts now welcome as per new CCSA approvals
Prayut lifts state of emergency
China maintains outbound tour ban
Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole
First batch of tourists COVID-free
Prayut offers to lift Bangkok emergency decree if protests remain peaceful
Anti-Prayut protesters march to Govt House as police build barricade
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Island collapse? Tension mounts as protesters march to Government House! || October 21
Another turtle nest found north of Phuket

 

Phuket community
Time ticking for Thai Albon

Good luck Alex. I would love to see a Thai winning F1...(Read More)

Weighing the consequences

Every day there is a dimwit who feels the need to use the word farang. And today's winner is... ...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

..as that's what they always do,because it's "in their blood" given the statement ...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@Kurt We debated that already and probably will again in the near future. Right now we are busy to...(Read More)

Phuket expat fined for dumping pet dog

You can see his name on the Phuket News Facebook page. Someone says his name is Declan Rowland ...(Read More)

Pro-monarchy supporters gather in Thalang

Govenment orgainsing 'hundreds' of 'supporters', students rallying thousands- very t...(Read More)

Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

@ Pascale, seen the infamous traffic accidents position of Thailand, nr 2 in the world, who knows, u...(Read More)

Overseas yachts now welcome as per new CCSA approvals

Foreign ships can moor safely beside each other and change crew without they enter Thailand, so no q...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@HubertK, did you tell your wife and her parents, that Thai officials impose fines up to 140,000thb,...(Read More)

Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

@tampon Very clever comment ! Another reason why PN should close the comment section for good !...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
K9 Point
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket

 