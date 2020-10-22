Pro-monarchy supporters gather in Thalang

PHUKET: Local residents gathered in front of Thalang District Office yesterday (Oct 21) in a show of support to “protect the monarchy”.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 October 2020, 12:12PM

The pro-monarchy supporters gathered in front of the Thalang District office yesterday (Oct 21). Photo: PR Dept

According to a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket), some 300 supporters gathered at the site, though photos presented show only about 100 people standing together wearing yellow shirts in front of the office.

The PR Phuket report quoted an unmed leader of the supporters as saying, “As Thai people, we absolutely will not let any person or any group of people to slander and overthrow the monarchy that has taken care of the country for more than 700 years.”

The supporters together held placards emblazoned with slogans including, “Thalang people will together protect the nation, religions, and monarchy” and chanted in unison “We will protect the monarchy” three times.

The supporters then sang the Thai royal anthem before disbanding peacefully.

The PR Phuket report noted that the group invited people to join another gathering at Saphan Hin Park tomorrow (Oct 23) at 5:30pm, “in order to show their power and attempt to protect the monarchy”.

Those joining the gathering tomorrow must wear a yellow shirt, PR Phuket also noted.