Prizes announced for Red Cross ‘Dee Phuket Fair’

PHUKET: The top prize in the lucky draw at the upcoming ‘Dee Phuket Fair’, to be held to support the Phuket branch of the Red Cross, will be gold worth more than B300,000.

charityCOVID-19economics

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 9 March 2022, 04:38PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and his wife, Mrs Wandee Woonciew, President of the Phuket Red Cross, receive one of the donations made yesterday (Mar 8). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and his wife, Mrs Wandee Woonciew, President of the Phuket Red Cross, receive one of the donations made yesterday (Mar 8). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and his wife, Mrs Wandee Woonciew, President of the Phuket Red Cross, receive one of the donations made yesterday (Mar 8). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and his wife, Mrs Wandee Woonciew, President of the Phuket Red Cross, receive one of the donations made yesterday (Mar 8). Photo: PR Phuket

The prize was announced during a ceremony held yesterday (Mar 8) at the old Phuket Provincial Hall for the Phuket Red Cross to receive donations from a wide cross section of the community, including local business operators, doctors and nurses, students, senior government officials and general members of the public.

Leading the reception of donations yesterday ‒ which totalled at least B2,488,700, not including the donation of electric fans and other goods to be given away as prizes ‒ was Wandee Woonciew, who as wife of Phuket Governor Narong Woonciw holds the position of President of the Phuket red Cross. Governor Narong was also present for the event yesterday.

“These donations will be used to pay for the Red Cross to carry out its mission, to bring help to the poor so that our brothers and sisters can have better lives, and to take care of people affected by the COVID-19 situation,” Mrs Wandee said.

The “Dee Phuket 2022” fair will be held at the center stage area at Saphan Hin on Mar 20-28, Mrs Wandee confirmed.

“We therefore invite the people of Phuket and nearby provinces to take part and win lucky draw prizes, which will be drawn on the last night of the fair, March 28, 2022,” she added.

The top prize is 10 bahtweight of gold, worth more than B300,000, Ms Wandee said.

The second prize is a gold bar weighing 5 bahtweight, worth about B155,500.

Third prize in the lucky draw will be a 2-bahtweight gold bar. There will be three third-place prizes up for grabs, with each gold bar worth more than B62,000.

The fourth prize will be a gold bar of 1 bahtweight of gold. There will be five fourth-place prizes up for grabs, with each gold bar worth about B31,100.

Fifth prize in the lucky draw will be a 2 salung bahtweight of gold, with 20 fifth-place prizes up for grabs and each gold prize worth just over B15,000 each.

For those with the correct last three numbers in the lucky draw there will be 50 16-inch fans to be won.

The fair will feature the usual live entertainment each night along with a plethora of food stalls, as well as exhibition stalls from government agencies and local businesses with wares to sell.

“There will also be an area where people can make blood donations,” Ms Wandee said.

“Throughout the situation of COVID-19, the amount of blood reserves has been greatly reduced,” she said.

Governor Narong noted, “It is well known that Thailand is currently experiencing problems with the COVID-19 situation, affecting the minds and bodies of many people. There are people’s brothers and sisters who face problems in daily life.

“The Phuket Red Cross is another organisation that is ready to help. As the slogan says, ‘The Red Cross helps us. We help the Red Cross.’ The Red Cross of Phuket will be able to provide much-needed things to those who need help. Let’s make the most of these activities to help people’s brothers and sisters.”