Privy Councillor Dapong visits Phuket Rajabhat University

PHUKET: Privy Councilor Gen Dapong Rattanasuwan visited Phuket Rajabhat University (PRU) yesterday (July 18) to attend a meeting explaining the university’s current operations and strategies for developing education courses on the campus.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 July 2022, 12:43PM

The Privy Council is responsible for offering advice to His Majesty The King if solicited, and other duties as specified in the Constitution. Members of the Privy Council are selected by HM The King.

Joining the meeting yesterday was Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew along with PRU President Asst Prof Dr Hiran Prasarnkan, university administrators and faculty members.

Dr Hiran noted that the previous update on PRU’s implementation of its “Strategic Project Operations” was presented to Gen Dapong on Sept 28 last year via an online meeting.

“Phuket Rajabhat University is still committed to developing the university to always serve the community and the local area. With the situation returning to almost normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, Phuket Rajabhat University can carry out its educational tasks through strong engagement with the community through various networks,” Dr Hiran said.

Dr Hiran also pointed out that a key mission of Phuket Rajabhat University in teacher production and development remained unchanged. “This has been part of the university’s identity ever since it began as the Phuket Teachers College,” he added.

During his visit, Gen Dapong was given a tour of the facilities on site, including a “computer lab” used for teaching digital media courses.