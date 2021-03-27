Private hospital faces legal complaint for failing to provide emergency care in hostess death

BANGKOK: The Health Service Support Department on Friday lodged a complaint against a privately run hospital for allegedly delaying emergency care for Whitchayaporn ’Wa’ Visessombut, a 33-year-old model who later died from respiratory failure after she was hired to attend a party as hostess, serving drinks and entertaining guests at a private Bangkok home.

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 27 March 2021, 09:11AM

Whitchayaporn ’Wa’ Visessombut. Photo: wawa_mannika / Instagram

Chatree Pinnai, the department’s legal specialist, said the department along with Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, chairman of the Crime Victims Assistance Club, decided to seek legal action against the hospital after reviewing Ms Whitchayaporn’s medical bills, reports the Bangkok Post.

Ms Whitchayaporn died soon after being admitted to a hospital in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district. She was hired to serve drinks and entertain guests at a house party in Bangkok on Feb 22.

After the party, she was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead after suffering a heart attack and respiratory failure. Her relatives turned to Mr Atchariya for help.

Mr Chatree said Ms Whitchayaporn was in critical condition, but the hospital failed to comply with the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients scheme and demanded a B15,000 deposit.

The scheme requires Thai hospitals to provide emergency healthcare for up to 72 hours. Failure to comply with the scheme could carry a maximum two-year jail term and/or a maximum fine of B20,000.

Mr Chatree said the department also filed a falsification complaint against the hospital for allegedly making a false B400 food claim.

Pol Col Namkiat Thirojanapong, deputy commander of Metropolitan Police Division 2, yesterday (Mar 26) said a probe looking into Ms Whitchayaporn’s death will soon wrap up. He said people suspected of involvement in her death will be summoned to hear charges next week.

An initial probe revealed that 17 people attended the party, including Ms Whitchayaporn.

Speaking to the press last month, Mr Atchariya quoted a younger sister of Ms Witchayaporn saying that Ms Witchayaporn had never used narcotics. She worked as a presenter and never sold sex, he said.

A source said that the owner of the house where the party was held, named only as “Mr Keng” had contacted a modelling agent, named only as “Ms Su” to find a young woman for the temporary job. Ms Su then contacted Whitchayaporn and asked her to work at his Phahon Yothin home for B7,500. She was among four women hired for 30,000 baht in total for the occasion.

Ms Whitchayaporn reportedly started work at 11pm on the Monday. Around 6.28am the next day, two men took the unconscious Ms Whitchayaporn to Paolo Hospital Kaset.

Shortly later, Mr Keng showed up to pay a medical bill at the hospital and claimed she had taken ecstasy pills. Ms Whitchayaporn died at the hospital around 8:45am on the Tuesday.