BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Private firms may get vaccine import nod

Private firms may get vaccine import nod

BANGKOK: A panel of advisers at the Public Health Ministry on Thursday suggested private companies be allowed to import another 15-20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this year.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Bangkok Post

Friday 5 March 2021, 08:34AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Dr Sopon Mekthon, vice-minister at the ministry, said a panel of advisers to the public health minister had agreed that Thailand still needed more doses of COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to the planned 63 million doses, some of which have already arrived, reports the Bangkok Post.

Thailand has a population of about 65mn. If about 15mn teenagers were subtracted from the sum, the number of those eligible for vaccines would be about 50mn, plus another 5mn foreign migrants, Dr Sopon said.

With a calculation based on 80% of the 55mn people, about 40mn would receive two jabs of vaccines each which would require about 80mn doses, he said.

Apart from the planned 63mn doses, about 15-20mn more should be procured, though details regarding the prices had yet to be discussed, Dr Sopon said.

Dr Paisarn Dunkum, secretary-general of the FDA, said yesterday the private sector was welcome to import vaccines, though they needed to register with the FDA first. So far, no private hospitals have applied for registration, Dr Paisarn said.

Apart from Sinovac and AstraZeneca, other vaccine producers such as Johnson & Johnson and Bharat Biotech have applied for registration, Dr Paisarn said.

QSI International School Phuket

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said yesterday (Mar 4) that an idea had been mooted to procure vaccines for around 2.3mn foreign migrant workers under the social security system.

“However, this is just an idea. The board of the Social Security Office is studying its possibility. No purchase has been made yet,” Mr Suchart said.

He said that if the vaccination for migrant workers is to materialise, it will take place only after most Thais receive vaccines.

The Public Health Ministry yesterday reported that another 99 people who had received COVID-19 vaccines experienced unpleasant conditions or side-effects, taking the accumulated number of cases to 119.

Of the 99 vaccine recipients, 59 had localised soreness while 19 experienced nausea; 11 had chest tightness; six had body chills; two had fevers, one felt fatigue and one had body aches.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 05 March 2021 - 11:11:34 

I get offered a free flu jab every year through my local health insurance. If they do the same thing with the COVID jab it makes sense as it cuts down on potential costs for them if people are not inoculated. The cost per dose to them is a fraction of what they would have to pay out otherwise.

Kurt | 05 March 2021 - 09:15:41 

Health Ministry reports 119 cases vaccination side effects. Not saying which brand of vaccin(s). Why not? A lot of thinking, with again to much the weight on bureaucratic approach/discussion/study.  Thai FDA seems to refuse to go in overdrive with her paper work. It doesn't relay with FDA's in other countries that already have given green lights to vaccines.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Should private firms be allowed to import vaccines into Thailand? || March 5
Phuket officials prepare for ‘Clean Province’ contest
Foraging elephants poisoned by paraquat
Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine
Navy inspections find no illegal workers on Phuket fishing boats
‘Commando police’ arrest Phuket construction worker for stealing gun from policeman 15 years ago
Dawn raids net nine drug suspects in Rawai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hundreds of sea urchins wash ashore Patong Beach! || March 4
AirAsia ramps up Bangkok-Phuket flights to six a day
Police quiet on probe into officer attempting to flee scene of drunk-driving accident
Phuket’s Koh Maphrao highlighted for island community development
Five-car pile-up in Darasamut Underpass
UN says 38 dead in Myanmar’s ‘bloodiest’ day since coup
PM takes punt on Songkran
A Quick Introduction to Forex and Forex Brokers

 

Phuket community
Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

agreed skip... by the way, most Russians come with families, means children, as there is no vaccine ...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

if they are going to test people for covid on arrival, what is the point of the vaccination ? what i...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

Better get everybody on the island vaccinated then. Two way street. Just because you have the vacc...(Read More)

‘Commando police’ arrest Phuket construction worker for stealing gun from policeman 15 years ago

Embarrass a copper and you will be hunted down. Kill a copper and you are free to travel the world. ...(Read More)

Police quiet on probe into officer attempting to flee scene of drunk-driving accident

I'm hard pressed to think of a worse place to have the police manage the case of a fellow cop. ...(Read More)

Uighur author tells of imprisonment and China attacks

The CCP of China is seeing blind. Satellite, internet and reports of escaped people have proven wha...(Read More)

Private firms may get vaccine import nod

I get offered a free flu jab every year through my local health insurance. If they do the same thing...(Read More)

Phuket’s Koh Maphrao highlighted for island community development

Another 'weakness' of Koh Maphraro is that the 700 people living there not keep their islan...(Read More)

Private firms may get vaccine import nod

Health Ministry reports 119 cases vaccination side effects. Not saying which brand of vaccin(s). Why...(Read More)

Phuket’s Koh Maphrao highlighted for island community development

The weakness of the island, the local transport, indeed could be resolved, but it will NOT! Phuket i...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
QSI Cooking 2021
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
Dewa Phuket Resort

 