PHUKET: One private company is providing water from its own reservoir to Cherng Talay Municipality free of charge to supply residents as the municipality’s own main reservoirs has run dry.

weathernatural-resources

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 16 March 2019, 09:00AM

Three private companies are now providing water to Cherng Talay Municipality, with Tankaykiew Co Ltd providing its water for free.

Three private companies are now providing water to Cherng Talay Municipality, with Tankaykiew Co Ltd providing its water for free.

Three private companies are now providing water to Cherng Talay Municipality, with Tankaykiew Co Ltd providing its water for free.

Kantaphol Pimonaekeuson, a public relations official at Cherng Talay Municipality, told The Phuket News that that the municipality is now relying on water from three private sources.

“The owners of the three water reserves have agreed to supply water to the municipality when we need it in order to provide water supply to residents in our area,” Mr Kantaphol explained.

“We don’t need to use their water every year, but these year the weather has been so hot and dry our main reservoir has already run dry,” he said.

The three “emergency water sources” are provided by Tankaykiew Co Ltd, Water Test Co Ltd and Cherng Talay Development Co Ltd, located Soi Cherng Talay 4, behind Cherng Talay temple, Mr Kantaphol explained.

The water supplied by Tankaykiew Co Ltd is being provided free of charge, Mr Kantaphol added.

Narongchai Wangkiat, who owns a 30-acre rubber plantation in Kathu and who is a board member of Tankaykiew Co Ltd, confirmed to The Phuket News that his company is supplying the water free, but declined to explain further.

“Tankaykiew Co Ltd has provided water for free for many years for the people in Chang Talay, especially during the dry season,” Mr Kantaphol explained.

“And this year the drought is the worst and fast we’ve had. There is already no water left in our main reservoir at all,” he said.

Mr Kantaphol explained that Cherng Talay Municipality is unable to be supplied water from the already dwindling Bang Neow Dum reservoir in the neighbouring Srisoonthorn area.

“Two years ago, Cherng Talay Municipality tried to have water supply pipes from Bang Neow Dum reservoir in Srisoonthorn, but landowners in Srisoonthorn refused to allow the pipes to cross their land,” he said.

“That forces us to rely on private water sources in order to make sure we have water to supply to our local residents,” he said.

Mr Kantaphol said that with the three water sources now available for the council to use, the Cherng Talay Municipality is confident that it will be able to supply water through until the annual rains arrive, usually in May

However, he added, “We urge everyone to please keep a tank full of water in the house to use for yourself in case mains water runs dry, but if any people in the Cherng Talay Municipality area need water, please call 076-325225.”