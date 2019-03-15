THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Private company provides water for free as Cherng Talay reservoir runs dry

PHUKET: One private company is providing water from its own reservoir to Cherng Talay Municipality free of charge to supply residents as the municipality’s own main reservoirs has run dry.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 16 March 2019, 09:00AM

The main Cherng Talay Municipality reservoir has run dry. Photo: Cherng Talay Municipality

Three private companies are now providing water to Cherng Talay Municipality, with Tankaykiew Co Ltd providing its water for free.

Kantaphol Pimonaekeuson, a public relations official at Cherng Talay Municipality, told The Phuket News that that the municipality is now relying on water from three private sources.

“The owners of the three water reserves have agreed to supply water to the municipality when we need it in order to provide water supply to residents in our area,” Mr Kantaphol explained.

“We don’t need to use their water every year, but these year the weather has been so hot and dry our main reservoir has already run dry,” he said.

The three “emergency water sources” are provided by Tankaykiew Co Ltd, Water Test Co Ltd and Cherng Talay Development Co Ltd, located Soi Cherng Talay 4, behind Cherng Talay temple, Mr Kantaphol explained.

The water supplied by Tankaykiew Co Ltd is being provided free of charge, Mr Kantaphol added.

Narongchai Wangkiat, who owns a 30-acre rubber plantation in Kathu and who is a board member of Tankaykiew Co Ltd, confirmed to The Phuket News that his company is supplying the water free, but declined to explain further.

“Tankaykiew Co Ltd has provided water for free for many years for the people in Chang Talay, especially during the dry season,” Mr Kantaphol explained.

“And this year the drought is the worst and fast we’ve had. There is already no water left in our main reservoir at all,” he said.

Mr Kantaphol explained that Cherng Talay Municipality is unable to be supplied water from the already dwindling Bang Neow Dum reservoir in the neighbouring Srisoonthorn area.

“Two years ago, Cherng Talay Municipality tried to have water supply pipes from Bang Neow Dum reservoir in Srisoonthorn, but landowners in Srisoonthorn refused to allow the pipes to cross their land,” he said.

“That forces us to rely on private water sources in order to make sure we have water to supply to our local residents,” he said.

Mr Kantaphol said that with the three water sources now available for the council to use, the Cherng Talay Municipality is confident that it will be able to supply water through until the annual rains arrive, usually in May

However, he added, “We urge everyone to please keep a tank full of water in the house to use for yourself in case mains water runs dry, but if any people in the Cherng Talay Municipality area need water, please call 076-325225.”

 

 

Fascinated | 16 March 2019 - 10:41:53 

No money in it for me so stuff the people and no pipes shall cross my land. Typical attitude here. Force majeure and put the pipes through.

Surely everyone's 'favorite'  Man in the Municipality could use his 'influence' if he wanted to but there's nothing in it for him either I guess.

BenPendejo | 16 March 2019 - 09:18:50 

Another shining example of how poorly managed Cherng Thalay is. This is an annual event, with no water conservation measures employed...just life as usual.  It will be nice to see a change in leadership throughout the Cherng Thalay municipality with the coming elections.  It is simply amazing that the Mayor has been able to stay for so long.

Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety

Most of speedboats transporting passengers/tourists in Phuket, don't have a GPS tracker or life ...(Read More)

Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety

How about Governors /Provincial Hall first concentrate on the disastrous water problems on Phuket? T...(Read More)

Kamala to get B58mn wastewater plant

Anyway, Phuket soon needs no waste water treatment systems as with present apt/hotels building drift...(Read More)

Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety

How about Phuket Marine Office staff look out of the window at Chalong Pier? And, Phuket tourist boa...(Read More)

Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety

..."Phuket generating over B300 billion in revenues!! But Phuket can't keep up it's pa...(Read More)

Thailand bans Boeing 737 MAX flights for 7 days

The Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)'s stock has gotten a $26.6 billion buzzcut since Sunday's 737 Max 8...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

Are these houses going to have a waste water treatment sysyem, so that NaiHarn Beach not get pollute...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: PM orders probe into Phuket Kata condo project

They had all the required paperwork, so a building permit was approved. Of course much of the "...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: PM orders probe into Phuket Kata condo project

Where else in the world has a Prime Minister + top brass army involve themselves in construction mat...(Read More)

Private company provides water for free as Cherng Talay reservoir runs dry

No money in it for me so stuff the people and no pipes shall cross my land. Typical attitude here. F...(Read More)

 

