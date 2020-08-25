Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Prisons being developed as tourist attractions

Prisons being developed as tourist attractions

THAILAND: The Corrections Department is working on plans to turn 72 prisons across the country into tourist attractions, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin revealed yesterday (Aug 24).

crime
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 25 August 2020, 10:35AM

A prisoner proudly shows a bun he made as part of the career development programme at Klong Prem Prison on Aug 13, 2020. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill.

A prisoner proudly shows a bun he made as part of the career development programme at Klong Prem Prison on Aug 13, 2020. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill.

Attractions could include events such as cooking contests for “chefs behind bars”, and shops where visitors could buy items crafted by prisoners.

The justice minister said the plan was already being implemented at five prisons, which are pilot projects. He named only four of them - Trat, Rayong, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Ratchasima prisons.

In fiscal 2021, the work would be expanded to 67 other prisons. In total, 72 prisons, or 50% of the 143 prisons throughout the country, would have tourist attractions.

Mr Somsak admitted it was not possible for all prisons to be included in the plan. There were limitations.

If some prisons become popular, the Justice Ministry may in future work with the Tourism and Sport Ministry and use them for tourism promotion.

The justice minister said various activities have already been tested, such as “chefs behind bars”, to promote occupations in various fields, prepare inmates for return to a normal life in society and change the image of prisons from being a twilight world to a world of opportunities.

Mr Somsak said the Corrections Department was ready in terms of personnel and locations to implement the policy. Many prisons were already sited on existing tour routes, the minister pointed out.

With prisons being developed as tourist stops, inmates would be able to make use of their abilities and skills to earn an income, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 25 August 2020 - 12:05:38 

Wow, get tourists also the chance to see under what bestial circumstances prisoners are held in Thai prisons?  1 year in a Thai prison is equal to 7 years in Northern European prison. That is how these countries count when one of their nationals may leave a Thai prison to sit the rest of his time in home country prison. Due too comparing follows mostly a swift release from prison.

Paddy | 25 August 2020 - 11:46:39 

Is this where they plan to put the tourists for their 14 day quarantine ?

LALALA | 25 August 2020 - 10:38:26 

Are the preparing for the overstayers after 26th ?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Safety First: Caution vital as Phuket becomes testbed for international tourists
Stranded by virus, Japan couple become Cape Verde envoys
Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance
Department of Health Service Support plans ‘villa quarantine’
Police top brass step in over Nong Mint’s death, student charged
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Granny jailed over sex offers? Fatal run probe! Tonnes of trash off Phuket Beach! || August 24
Electricity outage to affect road over Karon Hill
Friend reveals timeline of Nong Mint’s death
Government launches Center for Economic Situation Administration
South Korea tightens virus curbs as global deaths cross 800,000
THA president backs safe and sealed tours
Phuket is ready to open for ‘travel bubbles’, says poll
Costly, but transparent masks are boon for hard of hearing
Phang Nga woman gets 50 years for offering girl for sex
Phuket dive instructors stage Kata reef cleanup

 

Phuket community
Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance

So Office Chief Somwang Lohamut, way you don’t do this work on the night time. When everything is...(Read More)

THA president backs safe and sealed tours

This quarantine periods make as a start up that the bulk of tourists, from China, are not coming. Th...(Read More)

Prisons being developed as tourist attractions

Wow, get tourists also the chance to see under what bestial circumstances prisoners are held in Thai...(Read More)

TAT takes a gamble promoting Phuket Model

Thorfinger - no! Covid will not always be here. Its not here for 90 days and witthout importong it a...(Read More)

Prisons being developed as tourist attractions

Is this where they plan to put the tourists for their 14 day quarantine ?...(Read More)

Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance

Why do they not do this kind of work during Nighttime as they do in most other places ?...(Read More)

Open letter to the tourism authority and the Thai government

letter of a German-Hartz4-"writer", slimy!!...(Read More)

THA president backs safe and sealed tours

Despite the fact that this scheme will not work at all I agree with everything as long it increases ...(Read More)

Prisons being developed as tourist attractions

Are the preparing for the overstayers after 26th ?...(Read More)

Department of Health Service Support plans ‘villa quarantine’

What is the Thai Officialdom thinking to keep pushing a Thai quarantine hotel scheme that is not at ...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
M Beach Club Phuket
Kvik Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 