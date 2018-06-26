FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Prisoner escapes from Vachira Phuket Hospital

PHUKET: The hunt is on for a prisoner who escaped from Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town after being taken there for treatment for a swollen leg.

crimepolicehealthEakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 26 June 2018, 11:27AM

Prawit Pitak, 23, escaped from Vachira Phuket Hospital after being admitted for a swollen leg. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Prawit Pitak, 23, escaped from Vachira Phuket Hospital after being admitted for a swollen leg. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The commander of Phuket Provincial Prison, Somkid Kammang, said that Prawit Pitak, 23, who was imprisoned on a theft charge, escaped from Vachira Phuket Hospital at 7pm yesterday.

According to Mr Somkid, Prawit had been suffering from a swollen left leg and was finding it hard to move.

Prison nurses administered first aid but Prawit’s symptoms became worse so he was taken to an outside prison.

Once admitted to Vachira Phuket Hospital Prawit somehow managed to escape and is now being sought by police.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Sue Yu2 | 28 June 2018 - 18:36:50 

Whether it's the responsibility of the police or the prison system the question still has to be answered. But no-one takes personal responsibility here as we all know. Expect no reprimands.

Jor12 | 27 June 2018 - 17:32:49 

Read the article, where it's clearly stated.  It's like the clowns on here who want police to arrest touts with animals - it's not their job as it was with this convicted criminal, who was not under Police jurisdiction whatsoever.  Unless the law has changed in the last 5 minutes, Police have no jurisdiction in the Prison system.

Pauly44 | 27 June 2018 - 16:22:28 

Just where exactly in the article does it state he wasn't in police custody?? As he is a prisoner and was taken out of the prison for treatment, legally he is then in police custody and it's their responsibility, who else is responsible for returning him to prison the nurses, your comments are absurd, "constitutionally" been watching too many courtroom dramas hey.

Jor12 | 27 June 2018 - 15:50:10 

Like I said, the Article points out he was not in Police custody. Constitutionally Police have no jurisdiction over convicted persons.

Pauly44 | 27 June 2018 - 12:30:57 

Typical apologetic nonsense from J12, ofcourse he was in custody, no more excuses.

BenPendejo | 26 June 2018 - 19:04:32 

Ahem...He's a "PRISONER", which means he was in custody, and therefore under the charge of police and/or prison officials.  Are you thinking they just hailed him a tuktuk and told him to get back to prison when is appointment is over?  Or maybe he hopped on a motorbike with the prison nurse?  Sounds like someone's been spending a little too much time at the OTOP zone.

Jor12 | 26 June 2018 - 17:32:11 

If one bothers to read the article, he wasn't in Police custody.

BenPendejo | 26 June 2018 - 17:09:05 

Ha!...classic police buffoonery.  But then maybe it was by design...and maybe Prawit's family passed a brown envelope for his "early release".  Either way...the police are so incompetent and dishonest that virtually anything can be expected here.  Just sit back, maybe Prawit will be arrested in a couple days for stealing someones IPhone.

Kurt | 26 June 2018 - 12:33:19 

Hahahaha, not hand cuffed at his bed? No policeman/prison guard outside his hospital room?
Oh yes, but that official was just out a while for his holy meal time.
All so silly.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Three men surrender for Chinese tourist attack in Phuket
Man hunted after autistic stepdaughter raped
Living dogs, cats found dumped in tied sacks
Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer
Live-streaming attacker high on meth, say police
Songkran death toll rises to 378 in six days
Songkran death toll rises to 188 after three days
Barking dog caused Phuket family shooting, police confirm
Police hunt Phuket club attack suspects, club faces legal action over opening hours
Swedish tourist among injured in Phang Nga minivan crash
British police hunt culprit in Russian ex-spy’s poisoning
Phuket court issues arrest warrant for man who cut off wife’s hand
Octopizzo: Nairobi’s rap king
Up to 175 years in jail for disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor
One Thai man arrested after four-man Phuket brawl

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Chattha
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Kantok Restaurant
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Tile-it

 