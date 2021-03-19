BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Prison sentences, fines for football match-fixers

FOOTBALL: The Criminal Court yesterday (Mar 18) sentenced 15 people, including eight former Thai Premier League footballers, to between one and five years in prison, in a major match-fixing case that started in 2017.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Friday 19 March 2021, 11:31PM

Wira Koetphutsa arrives at court for sentencing. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya.

The crime involved the paying of bribes on several occasions by five people betting on Thai Premier League football matches. Bribes were paid to the players, a referee and an assistant referee.

The defendants were committed to face trial in July and September in 2017 in Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chon Buri. Thirachit Sitthisuk, a former assistant referee, was sentenced to five years and ordered to pay a fine of B2,000. Choetsak Bunchu, a former director of Sisaket FC, was given four years and fined B2,500.

Phakphum Phannikun and Manit Setthapasit, both accused of paying bribes, were each given four years in jail and fined B2,000 each. Wanlop Saman and Kittiphum Paphu-nga, who is also a former well-known footballer, were each given two years and fined B2,500.

Phummarin Khamruen, a former FIFA referee, was given two years, while Wira Koetphutsa, a former goalkeeper, was given one year. Seksan Chaothonglang, Sutthiphong Laophon, Suwitthaya Namsinglaek and Narong Wongthongkham, former footballers, were each given two years.

Thirachai Ngamcharoen, Thotsaphon Khamengkit, and Ekkaphan Chandakon were each given one year.

