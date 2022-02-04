Princess to attend Beijing opener

BEIJING: Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games today (Feb 4) in Beijing.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 4 February 2022, 09:32AM

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach addresses journalists during a press conference at the Main Media Centre yesterday (Feb 3). Photo: AFP

According to the Royal Household Bureau, the princess left for Beijing on a flight organised by the Royal Thai Air Force from Don Mueang airport at 1:50pm yesterday. The princess returns tomorrow at 1pm, reports the Bangkok Post. The princess will meet State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for breakfast at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, the announcement said. “We warmly welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand - an old friend and good friend of the Chinese people and awardee of China’s Friendship Medal - to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, as quoted by the Chinese embassy on Jan 27. During the visit, the princess will witness the moment Beijing becomes the first city to host the summer and winter edition of the Olympics, he said, adding her attendance will help promote the Olympic cause and add a new chapter to Sino-Thai relations.