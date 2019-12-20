Kata Rocks
Princess to arrive for Thai Fight in Patong

PHUKET: His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has designated Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya as his representative to hand prizes to the winners of the Thai Fight Thai Fest Patong 2019 to be held in Patong tomorrow (Dec 21).

Friday 20 December 2019, 07:14PM

For the first time in its 10-year history, Thai Fight will be held in Phuket tomorrow (Dec 21). Photo: Thai Fight

Traffic will be affected as the Princess travels from the airport to Kamala this evening (Dec 20). Image: Google Maps

Traffic will be affected as the Princess travels from Kamala to Patong tomorrow (Dec 21). Image: Google Maps

Traffic will be affected as the Princess travels from Patong back to the airport tomorrow (Dec 21). Image: Google Maps

no parking will be allowed along much of Phra Metta from 8am to 11pm tomorrow (Dec 21). Image: Google Maps

Although now in its 10th year, this is the first time the event is being hosted in Phuket, at The Myth Patong resort.

Thai Fight is usually a Kard Chuek promotion. Kard Chuek is Muay Thai, but with hemp ropes instead of boxing gloves. However, for this event, it will be a mix of gloves and kard chuek.

There will be some celebrated fighters contesting and some highly anticipated match-ups on the card including Saenchai who will be taking on Tiger Muay Thai’s Tofik Abullayev in the final of the 70kg King's Cup Title tournament under normal Muay Thai rules and gloves.

Another big match up sees Amir Naseri take on Petch Samui in the final of the 67kg King's Cup Title tournament. Amir also fights out of Chalong’s Tiger Muay Thai training centre and is the current Omnoi Stadium champion. Petch-Samui is the former Rajadamnern Stadium Champion.

The fighters weighed in at Tiger Beach Club at Chalong Bay, in Soi Mudong, Chalong, earlier today.

Patong Traffic Police Deputy Chief Capt Sitthichai Meesilchai explained to The Phuket News that the arrival of Princess Ubolratana will result in some traffic disruptions as she travels to and from the event.

Princess Ubolratana will arrive in Phuket about 7pm this evening. The road from Phuket International Airport to her accommodation in Kamala will be closed while Princess Ubolratana travels along the route.

The royal convoy will exit the airport and turn south, then turn left onto Route 4025 and continue to Thepkrasattri Rd, where the entourage will turn right continue south head to the Heroines Monument. From there the motorcade with turn west onto Srisoonthorn Rd and continue to Cherng Talay and on to Kamala.

Capt Sitthichai explained that the route from Princess Ubolratana’s accommodation in Kamala to The Myth Patong, located on Phra Metta Rd behind the Jungceylon shopping mall, also will be closed while the Princess travels along the route from about 7pm.

After bestowing the official prizes to the fight winners, Princess Ubolratana will head directly back to the airport at about 9pm by travelling along Phra Metta Rd, right onto Phrabaramee Rd, over Patong Hill and left onto the bypass road. These roads will also be closed to traffic while the Princess travels along the route, Capt Sitthichai said.

Further, no parking will be allowed along Phra Metta Rd, from Phrabaramee Rd to Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi 2 Rd (formerly called Soi Namsia), from 8am to 11pm, he added.

“We do apologise for any convenience during this time,” Capt Sitthicha said.

