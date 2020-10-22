Kata Rocks
Princess Sirivannavari sets her sights on 2024 Paris Olympics

EQUESTRIAN: Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya’s equestrian prowess has become increasingly familiar to people around the world as she continues to secure high profile victories in her quest to represent Thailand in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.


By Bangkok Post

Thursday 22 October 2020, 04:53PM

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya is aiming to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya is aiming to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Her Royal Highness has won several prestigious equestrian competitions, including, most recently, a gold medal in the dressage team event at the inaugural FEI Asian Championships 2019 held last December at the Thai Polo & Equestrian Club in Pattaya.

The Princess was proud to lead the Thai squad to the title in the dressage team competition as it allowed an opportunity to truly showcase Thailand’s talented riders.

FEI granted Thailand Equestrian Federation (TEF) a chance to organise this prestigious event on the same level as the Asian Games in all three Olympic disciplines of dressage, show jumping and eventing.

This is an event that TEF hopes to repeat in order to bring the equestrian communities of Asia closer together while providing opportunities for Thai riders to shine and excel.

The Princess’ greatest motivation is to develop Thailand’s reputation as a world-class equestrian centre.

Her Royal Highness’s natural talent for horse riding coupled with expert coaching offered by Camille Judet Cheret, a French Grand Prix rider, and Isabelle Judet, an international referee (FEI five-star judge), helps her train to the highest standards.

As in any Olympic level competition, there is no special treatment, so the Princess is committed to a strict training regimen in order to earn her place at the Paris Games.

CMI - Thailand

It’s also worth noting the uniqueness of her athleticism as it’s uncommon for members of any royal family to be talented and disciplined enough to compete at such a level.

While the Princess has many exceptional horses, her most beloved are Fürst Henry, Prince Charming and Duke of Swing which have all been trained to improve their capability and health as sporting horses.

Her Royal Highness is highly adept in horse training at Prix St Georges and Intermediate I levels.

As Her Royal Highness adheres to a rigorous training regimen, the Princess has developed horses at Grand Prix level and the highest level of dressage to be eligible to compete at the Olympics.

In fact, Duke of Swing has been specifically trained for the Olympics.

Training at ever higher levels in the toughest competitions, the Princess has set her sights on the Paris 2024 Olympics and is sparing no effort to proudly represent Thailand and bring a medal to the Kingdom.

