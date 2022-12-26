Pro Property Partners
Princess Sirindhorn has new heart problem

Princess Sirindhorn has new heart problem

BANGKOK: Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has developed a new heart problem after having earlier recovered from a period of abnormally rapid heartbeat, the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement issued on Sunday (Dec 25).


By Bangkok Post

Monday 26 December 2022, 11:54AM

HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya attend the 'Decades of Style: The Royal Wardrobe of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit' exhibition inside the Grand Palace on Dec 13. Photo: Supplied / Bangkok Post

HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya attend the ‘Decades of Style: The Royal Wardrobe of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’ exhibition inside the Grand Palace on Dec 13. Photo: Supplied / Bangkok Post

The announcement issued by the Royal Household Bureau. Photo: Royal Household Bureau

The announcement issued by the Royal Household Bureau. Photo: Royal Household Bureau

The princess had earlier been admitted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital on Nov 21 after complaining of abnormally rapid heartbeat, reports Bangkok Post.

HRH Princess Sirindhorn underwent a radiofrequency ablation on Nov 22. She was discharged and returned to Sa Pathum Palace on Dec 4, to rest.

The medical team providing treatment for the Princess reported that she had since developed a new type of irregular heartbeat, but the symptoms would be temporary and HRH Princess Sirindhorn would soon recover by herself.

The Princess has been advised to suspend her royal engagements for a period, pending a full recovery.

Meanwhile the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) confirmed during the weekend (Dec 24-25) that His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn and Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari will be in Phuket on Dec 28. 

HRH Prince Dipangkorn will be attending an event at Wat Chaiyathararam temple in Chalong, commonly known as Wat Chalong.

Her Royal HighnessPrincess Sirivannavari will officiate the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new ‘Thai Marine Life Museum’ at Cape Panwa in honour of His Majesty the King.

