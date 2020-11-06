Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Prime Minister’s Permanent Secretary visits Soi Dog Foundation shelter

Prime Minister’s Permanent Secretary visits Soi Dog Foundation shelter

The Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Theerapat Prayurasiddhi visited the Soi Dog Foundation shelter in Phuket on Tuesday (Nov 3) to discuss sustainable solutions for managing the street dog and cat populations in Thailand. 


By Soi Dog Foundation

Friday 6 November 2020, 10:01AM

The Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Theerapat Prayurasiddhi visited the Soi Dog Foundation shelter in Phuket on Tuesday (Nov 3). Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Theerapat Prayurasiddhi visited the Soi Dog Foundation shelter in Phuket on Tuesday (Nov 3). Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Theerapat Prayurasiddhi visited the Soi Dog Foundation shelter in Phuket on Tuesday (Nov 3). Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Theerapat Prayurasiddhi visited the Soi Dog Foundation shelter in Phuket on Tuesday (Nov 3). Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Theerapat Prayurasiddhi visited the Soi Dog Foundation shelter in Phuket on Tuesday (Nov 3). Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Theerapat Prayurasiddhi visited the Soi Dog Foundation shelter in Phuket on Tuesday (Nov 3). Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Theerapat Prayurasiddhi visited the Soi Dog Foundation shelter in Phuket on Tuesday (Nov 3). Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Theerapat Prayurasiddhi visited the Soi Dog Foundation shelter in Phuket on Tuesday (Nov 3). Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Theerapat Prayurasiddhi visited the Soi Dog Foundation shelter in Phuket on Tuesday (Nov 3). Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Theerapat Prayurasiddhi visited the Soi Dog Foundation shelter in Phuket on Tuesday (Nov 3). Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

« »

Shelter staff took Mr Theerapat on a tour of the facility, including the puppy run, cattery, dog hospital and off-lead exercise areas, and discussed the foundation’s large-scale spay and neuter programme which has seen over 480,000 dogs and cats neutered and vaccinated since its founding in 2003.

Mr Theerapat, who is a keen wildlife biologist and conservationist, and who previously served as the Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, said, “Stray animals are part of our communities, and everyone should ensure that the dogs and cats in their neighbourhoods are vaccinated and sterilised, as keeping these animals healthy will keep our people healthy too.

“The stray animal problem is not just one person’s duty,” Mr Theerapat emphasised. “Everyone can help to monitor the animals in their area and report them to the relevant agencies if they need to be sterilised or are suspected of carrying rabies.” 

In addition to his role in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr Theerapat serves on a “Disease-free Animals, Save Humans from Rabies” project working group. The project, initiated and chaired by HRH Princess Chulabhorn, brings together government agencies, private sector organisations and NGOs with a view to eradicating rabies from Thailand through vaccination and sterilisation. The project also encourages owners to vaccinate their pets and raises awareness of rabies prevention.

UWC Thailand

“We are partnering with people and organisations across the country which is a great sign for creating a better community,” he said. 

Before leaving to continue meetings with the Prime Minister and Cabinet ministers across the island, Mr Theerapat was presented with items of Soi Dog Foundation merchandise and made a kind donation towards the foundation’s work.

Soi Dog Foundation has collaborated with the Thai government on a number of animal welfare issues in the past – such as abolishing the country’s dog and cat meat trade and responding to natural disasters – and hopes the Permanent Secretary’s visit is a sign of a continuation of this collaboration.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Culinary Detective: Little Roma, the nice surprise
Teen Power: Students step up for BanYa
Jungle resort provides life-changing experiences for local kids
Bill Murray and Sofia Coppola deliver sublime ‘On The Rocks’
Kathu Municipality welcomes Soi Dog’s mobile clinic
Healthy Habits: Are you the man your Dad was?
Jai Courtney steals limelight in Liam Neeson’s ‘Honest Thief’
Green Thoughts: Walking on Water – Lotuses and Lilies
Thai dishes dominate CNN Travel’s ‘World’s 50 Best Foods’, Massaman curry takes top prize
Phuket expat fined for dumping pet dog
Jesse Eisenberg breaks Marcel Marceau’s silence on ‘Resistance’
BISP congratulates alumni Amanda Obdam on Miss Universe Thailand crown
Phuket Hotels Association launches ‘Phuket Green Day’ initiative to inspire island-wide cleanup
Skål Krabi inaugurates first rooftop ‘Community Farm’
United We Can!

 

Phuket community
Officials consider reopening Maya Bay to boost tourism

Absolute disgrace should be kept closed - I dived in the caves there two weeks ago and whilst sea li...(Read More)

Officials consider reopening Maya Bay to boost tourism

Absurd...It is very unfortunate that Thailand seems unable to put anyone in charge that has a clue h...(Read More)

COVID impacts expected to force hotel sales in 2021

Duh. How long has it taken to realize this?! It was obvious 6 months ago! Utter incompetence ...(Read More)

Cabinet blanks talk on re-opening Phuket tourism

Why exactly would they care about what is going on in Phuket or any other tourist areas. They are a...(Read More)

More ancient cave paintings found in Phang Nga Bay

As an archeologist, I always love to see this type of new discovery....(Read More)

Officials consider reopening Maya Bay to boost tourism

It would be good publicity to reopen. There won't be any tourists for years to come, anyway....(Read More)

Officials consider reopening Maya Bay to boost tourism

Money first....(Read More)

Patong Bay cleanup clears 105kg of trash from reef

What a great thing to do. People working together. Let's hope this becomes a regular event. Go P...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

Personally I don't believe for a minute he actually had the virus. 3 day recovery? I call BS. Ju...(Read More)

Tour operators turn spiritual

Wow, times of being desperate for tour operators. .."Skies to open for worshippers/ tour operat...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
AVC Engineering
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
K9 Point
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/

 