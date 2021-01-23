BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pride and caution in Wuhan on lockdown anniversary

Pride and caution in Wuhan on lockdown anniversary

WORLD: Exactly one year after it thrust the word “lockdown” into the global conversation, Wuhan passed the anniversary with a mix of pride at emerging from COVID-19’s grip and caution over a possible relapse.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19
By AFP

Saturday 23 January 2021, 10:23AM

While the world’s pandemic struggles continue, Wuhan today is nothing like that locked-down ghost town of a year ago. Photo: AFP.

While the world’s pandemic struggles continue, Wuhan today is nothing like that locked-down ghost town of a year ago. Photo: AFP.

A year ago today (Jan 23), Wuhan shocked the world by confining its 11 million anxious citizens to their homes, beginning a traumatic 76-day lockdown that underscored the growing threat of a mysterious pathogen emanating from the city.

At 10am that day, public transport was shut down and exiting the city was banned without special permission. An eery silence descended.

One by one, adjacent areas in hard-hit Hubei province quickly followed suit, as did governments worldwide as the coronavirus went global.

But while the world’s pandemic struggles continue, Wuhan today is nothing like the locked-down ghost town of a year ago, with traffic humming, sidewalks bustling, and citizens packing public transport and parks.

“I was frightened last year but things have improved a lot since the epidemic has been brought under control,” said a maskless jogger in his 20s who gave only his surname Wang, one of many people exercising under hazy skies along Wuhan’s Yangtze Riverfront this morning.

“Life is like before now.”

But memories of Wuhan’s ordeal remain fresh, especially as localised COVID-19 clusters multiply across China, prompting mass testing in Beijing and targeted lockdowns in other areas.

Huang Genben, 76, spent 67 days in hospital fighting COVID-19 last year, spitting up blood and expecting to die.

“When I closed my eyes at night I didn’t know if I would open them again,” Huang told AFP.

Like many of his countrymen, he expresses pride at the “great efforts” made by China’s government and citizens to contain the pandemic, exemplified by Wuhan.

The virus has killed at least two million people globally and continues to rage, but in China authorities have reported fewer than 5,000 deaths, the vast majority coming in Wuhan at the pandemic’s outset.

And today’s relaxed scenes - elderly dancers spinning in parks and crowded bars selling “Wuhan Stay Strong” craft beer - contrast with the rolling lockdowns, surging death rates and overwhelmed hospitals in other countries.

I feel pain’

“We can tell from the results that the policy of the government was correct, the cooperation of (Wuhan) citizens was correct. I feel pain seeing the epidemic all over the world,” Huang said.

The government has pushed an official propaganda narrative - starring Wuhan - focusing on a “heroic” Chinese response and recovery.

But there are no known lockdown commemorations planned today by Beijing, which remains tight-lipped on the pandemic’s early days amid accusations it tried to cover it up or mishandled the outbreak, allowing it to spread.

The virus is generally believed to have spread from a Wuhan wet market where exotic animals were sold as food.

But China has otherwise released little information on its origins, fuelling calls in the west for more transparency.

The lockdown anniversary comes with World Health Organization (WHO) experts just days from completing a two-week quarantine in Wuhan before launching a planned investigation into the coronavirus’s origins.

The WHO said yesterday it was too early to draw any conclusions as to whether the pandemic started in China.

“All hypotheses are on the table,” said WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan.

Strong, fearless’

The anniversary was barely acknowledged in China this morning, with no initial government statements seen and minimal mention in state propaganda outlets.

A commentary in the Beijing News professed “mixed feelings”, praising the aggressive lockdown as a model for the world while noting Wuhan’s sacrifices - and the persistent virus threat.

“We must not lose the hard-won results of the epidemic to negligence, and must not let the epidemic rebound,” it said.

It added: “Pay tribute to Wuhan. Pay tribute to the strong and fearless Chinese people!”

While other nations, notably the United States, have dithered on their coronavirus response, Wuhan shut down completely, plunging its economy into recession.

Now, the activity on the streets attests to an impressive rebound, but some say it remains incomplete.

Xu Jiajun, a 58-year-old street vendor, said times remained tough.

“The situation is not good. I don’t have a stable income like I did before. Things have changed,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Japanese restaurant burglar arrested
Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October
Survey highlights tourism concerns
Patong, Phuket Town join push for free COVID vaccinations for all residents
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: COVID vaccine approved for Thailand, 1st batch comes next month! || January 22
‘Mother dolphin’ taken into care, ‘son dolphin’ now missing
Phuket air quality still good, assures health official
Deadliest catch: Recycling Thailand’s ‘ghost’ fishing nets
Joint efforts see help provided for Phuket people in financial distress
Phuket police hunt Japanese restaurant burglar
Phuket protected forest encroachment to be handed to DSI
Vote for Old Kent Road on Phuket Monopoly
Vaccination packages mulled
Life will be different with Biden, government told
AstraZeneca vaccine approved, 50,000 doses due in February

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October

"By that time, the 70% of the population on Phuket is to be vaccinated for the disease." ...(Read More)

Patong, Phuket Town join push for free COVID vaccinations for all residents

Svcoquette, guess that foreign residents have to show business/retirement visa in passport + person...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October

Greed ahead of common sense why would Phuket allow tourism from the anywhere north of Chumpon when d...(Read More)

Deadliest catch: Recycling Thailand’s ‘ghost’ fishing nets

Great initiatives/doings! But prevention is better than curing. I still advocate again that Thai Ma...(Read More)

Phuket protected forest encroachment to be handed to DSI

Wow Kurt ! At 02.48 you are still determined to post such a "brilliant "comment. Life in...(Read More)

Patong, Phuket Town join push for free COVID vaccinations for all residents

Will the foreigners, like us, who came on tourist VISAs and are now stuck here be able to get the va...(Read More)

Phuket air quality still good, assures health official

Another bull#!^ statement from another unreliable official, that doesn't even have the knowledge...(Read More)

Patong, Phuket Town join push for free COVID vaccinations for all residents

Wait for a safe vaccine? Ask for the same vaccine that the old generals like General Prawut already ...(Read More)

Phuket protected forest encroachment to be handed to DSI

Did you read about authorities who are ready to conduct inspections in all areas? You know what?......(Read More)

Phuket air quality still good, assures health official

@Svcoquette Why ? Ask him if you see him somewhere again. Or ask everyone else you see on a bike no...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Thanyapura
Dewa Phuket Resort
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Benihana Phuket
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
Outrigger Laguna Phuket

 